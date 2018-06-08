INNOVATION

Weekend takeaway: Making medtech miracles


1 hour ago26 Views

robot hand holding a heart
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on Google+Pin on PinterestShare on RedditEmail this to someone

Image: Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on Google+Pin on PinterestShare on RedditEmail this to someone

Ireland is Europe’s medtech Silicon Valley. Here is everything you need to know about medtech in Ireland in this essential reading guide.

12 innovative European medtech start-ups to watch

Monument of Polish physicist and chemist, and the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, Marie Sklodowska Curie in Warsaw. Curie embodies the spirit of European medtech innovation that continues today. Image: Fotokon/Shutterstock

Monument of Polish physicist and chemist, and the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, Marie Skłodowska Curie, in Warsaw. Curie embodies the spirit of European medtech innovation that continues today. Image: Fotokon/Shutterstock

We look at 12 innovative start-ups from across Europe that are keeping the flame of European medtech innovation alive.

10 people to follow if you want a career in medtech

Medtech concept depicted by a stethoscope on a keyboard

Image: lOvE lOvE/Shutterstock

Want to build a strong medtech career? Start by checking out these major medtech players to beef up your Twitter news feed.

6 medical devices aiming to change the world in 2018

The number six

Image: Josh Cornish/Shutterstock

There are more medical devices out there than ever before, but these select few promise to potentially improve the lives of millions of people around the world.

‘Suturing a wound or building a virtual-reality room require similar skills’

Dr Alice Kirby smiles while sitting on a staircase next to a window looking out at a glass-fronted building

Dr Alice Kirby. Image: Ruth Medjber

Dr Alice Kirby has had a career journey like no other, and she’s using every experience to drive her desire to improve healthcare.

Ireland is sitting upon a €12.6bn a year medtech goldmine

Picture of Bill Doherty from Cook Medical

Bill Doherty, executive vice-president, Cook Medical. Image: Gary Barrett

Did you know that medtech employs 38,000 people in Ireland?

After moving around the world, Limerick welcomed Ranjani Iyer with open arms

Ranjani Iyer, a systems verification and validation engineer at BD. Image: BD

Ranjani Iyer is no stranger to flying to unknown places, having moved multiple times during her study and career. When she arrived at Limerick to take up a role at BD, she was thrilled to find that the city welcomed her warmly.

‘It’s only in recent years that medical devices have really gotten exciting’

Dr Emily Porter, NUI Galway

Dr Emily Porter of the Translational Medical Device Lab at NUI Galway. Image: NUI Galway

Dr Emily Porter of NUI Galway describes how she and her fellow researchers are working on a device that could improve the lives of 200m people worldwide.

Want to work in medtech? Here’s what you need to know

A table with an array of medical devices and computer devices to depict the medtech sector.

Image: Khakimullin Aleksandr/Shutterstock

Medtech has become a thriving sector within the world of life sciences. But what do you need to know if you want to work in medtech?

High standards: Who is setting the benchmark for medical device software?

an ultrasound monitor

Software enables cutting edge medical devices. Image: NaNahara Sung/Shutterstock

Safety is paramount when it comes to medtech, but so is cost-effective manufacturing. How do standards affect the process?

What will DCU’s Centre for eIntegrated Care do for Irish healthcare?

Three women and one man stand in front of a sign saying ‘DCU Centre for eIntegrated Care’

The team behind CeIC (from left): Dr Pamela Hussey, Martin Tully, Sharon Farrell and Dr Carole Glynn. Image: Nick Bradshaw

CeIC director Dr Pamela Hussey tells us about the new research centre for connected healthcare at DCU.