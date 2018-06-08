Weekend takeaway: Making medtech miracles

Ireland is Europe’s medtech Silicon Valley. Here is everything you need to know about medtech in Ireland in this essential reading guide.

We look at 12 innovative start-ups from across Europe that are keeping the flame of European medtech innovation alive.

Want to build a strong medtech career? Start by checking out these major medtech players to beef up your Twitter news feed.

There are more medical devices out there than ever before, but these select few promise to potentially improve the lives of millions of people around the world.

Dr Alice Kirby has had a career journey like no other, and she’s using every experience to drive her desire to improve healthcare.

Did you know that medtech employs 38,000 people in Ireland?

Ranjani Iyer is no stranger to flying to unknown places, having moved multiple times during her study and career. When she arrived at Limerick to take up a role at BD, she was thrilled to find that the city welcomed her warmly.

Dr Emily Porter of NUI Galway describes how she and her fellow researchers are working on a device that could improve the lives of 200m people worldwide.

Medtech has become a thriving sector within the world of life sciences. But what do you need to know if you want to work in medtech?

Safety is paramount when it comes to medtech, but so is cost-effective manufacturing. How do standards affect the process?

CeIC director Dr Pamela Hussey tells us about the new research centre for connected healthcare at DCU.