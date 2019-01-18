Weekend Takeaway: Green goals and a blood moon

Essential sci-tech reading, including why Ireland’s Government dallies on achieving green goals and how to view the ‘super blood wolf moon’ this weekend.
Why is the Government so late when it comes to taking climate action?
The Irish Government is doubling down on its message that taking climate action is necessary, all while hundreds of millions in EU fines await, writes Colm Gorey.
Confirmed: 1,500 new jobs and a Salesforce Tower for Dublin
Marc Benioff’s company once declared that software is dead. But, in Dublin’s fair city, the global cloud software ecosystem that Salesforce has generated is very much alive.
When and where can I see the ‘super blood wolf moon’ this weekend?
Stargazers will be in for a treat this weekend with the so-called ‘super blood wolf moon’ set to appear, the last one for another 18 years.
How to build an inclusive and equitable workplace
Ann O’Dea and Heather Melville offer their tips on encouraging diversity and inclusion in work, and explain why this is a winning strategy.
Ofcom report shows vulnerable people are disconnected from digital society
UK regulator warns that people who are already marginalised are being left behind in a growing digital landscape.
Google spends $40m on mysterious Fossil smartwatch technology
Google has acquired some secret IP from renowned watchmaker Fossil in a multimillion-dollar deal.
DCU launches new research hub exploring cutting-edge business tech
DCU has unveiled plans for a new research centre focusing on areas such as big data and blockchain for business.
Not-so-deadly ‘Celtic curse’ has been hiding a much darker secret
One of the Ireland’s most common genetic disorders is causing far higher levels of serious disease than we thought.
Lero claims economic impact of more than €500m and 2,678 new jobs
Every €1 invested in the SFI-funded Lero centre has made more than €5 for the Irish economy, says report.
Important gene discovery helps find those most at risk of common cancer
Researchers in the US have identified a specific gene that could help us quickly find patients at high risk for prostate cancer to spread.