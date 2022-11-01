MSD officially opens Dublin biotech site with several open roles available

As well as the official opening of its Dublin biotech site, the pharma company has recently begun construction on a new expansion for its Carlow site.

Initially announced in 2018, MSD Ireland is today (1 November) officially opening its long-planned biotech facility in Swords, Co Dublin.

MSD has invested more than $1bn in the Dublin biotech site since construction began in 2018. The site already plays an important role in the manufacturing of the company’s biologics-based medicines, including immuno-oncology medicines.

Liam Dunne, MSD biotech Dublin site head, said the company looked forward to “delivering life-saving medication to patients all over the world”.

“Thanks to our new state-of-the-art facility, we will be able to do so at speed and scale,” he said.

In 2018, when the Dublin expansion was initially announced, MSD said it would create up to 350 jobs. In the intervening years, the facility has created more than 300 jobs and there are currently 70 open roles available as part of the initial hiring announcement.

“We have a number of open roles that will provide significant opportunities for employees to be a part of a pivotal, global hub for MSD’s biologics-based medicines,” said Dunne.

Speaking at the official opening of the site, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin paid tribute to MSD’s legacy in Ireland. “This investment is a vote of confidence in the talent of our workforce, and Ireland’s reputation as a cradle for biopharma innovation.”

Robert M Davis, CEO and president of MSD, assured those present at the opening that Ireland plays “an integral role” in the company.

“Our ongoing investment in Ireland, including this state-of-the-art facility in Swords, is a testament to our commitment to the country and our talented colleagues in Ireland,” Davis concluded.

The pharma company has had a presence in Ireland for several decades and employs around 3,000 people across its six Irish sites. In recent years, the pharma company has invested more than $4bn in its Irish operations.

In August of this year, MSD said it was going to create 100 new jobs as part of a major expansion of its Carlow site.

