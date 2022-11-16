NASA’s Artemis 1 has blasted off towards the moon

Artemis 1, an uncrewed mission that wants to put humans back on the moon, left for its celestial journey from Florida today.

The most powerful rocket ever built is now heading towards the moon at 36,000 kmph.

After two scrubbed attempts to launch, NASA has finally announced lift off for the Artemis 1 mission that wants to put humans back on the moon by 2025 – including the first woman and first person of colour.

Artemis 1, which blasted off towards space in the early hours of this morning from Cape Canaveral, Florida, is an uncrewed mission that consists of a new rocket – the Space Launch System (SLS) – and the Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle.

Orion is a reusable, solar-powered craft, capable of carrying up to six astronauts to the moon. But this reliance on the sun for power means there are some restrictions for when Artemis 1 can launch, as Orion cannot be shadowed from the sun for more than 90 minutes during flight.

A host of instruments and systems aboard Artemis 1 will test the suitability of current technology for the future of long-haul human spaceflight. The 25-day, 1.3m-mile journey to the moon and back is NASA’s first crew-friendly deep space mission in half a century.

In Greek mythology, Artemis is the twin sister of Apollo – who inspired the named for the previous NASA ‘manned’ mission to the moon between 1969 and 1972.

Artemis 3 is set to shake things up as far as ‘manned’ missions are concerned by adding a woman to the list of 12 humans to have ever walked on the moon. A subsequent mission will also include the first person of colour to add to this list of moonwalkers.

‘We don’t launch until it’s right’

The latest of the two failed attempts to launch Artemis 1 was in late August, when an engine bleed cut short the celebrations of thousands who had flocked to Florida to watch the historic event.

Within the two-hour launch window, engineers were unable to find a fix for the temperature issue identified with one of the rocket’s four liquid-fuelled engines, NASA said.

A second attempt was then scheduled for Saturday (3 September). But this too was stood down when engineers could not overcome a leak in the interface between the liquid hydrogen fuel feed line and the SLS.

Three attempts at reseating the seal were unsuccessful and the launch was called off.

“We don’t launch until it’s right,” Bill Nelson, NASA administrator, said after the first attempt. “It’s just illustrative that this is a very complicated machine, a very complicated system, and all those things have to work. You don’t wanna light the candle until it’s ready to go.”

And now the candle has been lit.

