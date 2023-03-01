Government to appoint a national forum to shape Irish science policy

The Government has previously appointed a national forum for enterprise, made up of 16 people from the tech and business communities.

The Irish Government has given its approval for the appointment of a national forum for science advice, as well as a national science adviser.

The science adviser will chair the national science advice forum, which will provide advice to the Government as it forms policy on the sector.

The forum’s members will have experience in policy making as well as in the science-related sectors.

The decision to set up the forum was welcomed today (1 March) by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris, TD.

“It is coming at a time in our history when science, innovation and technology have never been more important. Science can drive job creation, grow the economy, help us tackle significant societal challenges and ensure Ireland is at the cutting-edge of new technologies and industries.”

The decision to set up the forum and create a position for a national science adviser to the Government comes following the outcome of a public consultation, according to Harris.

Once set up, the new forum will work on bringing Ireland’s scientific policy closer to the standard of other countries with dedicated science advisors embedded in their governments.

“Ireland has a rich science base to draw on, including the higher education and research sector, and a range of expert bodies already under the aegis of Government departments,” said Harris.

As well as advising on policy decisions, the forum’s task will include providing ways for interest-groups within the science sector here to connect with others and have an input on decisions that will affect them.

Once it is operational, the forum will have an annual work programme which will be reported to the Government. Delivery of the work programme will be evaluated after an initial three-year period.

The membership of the forum and the identity of its chair have not been selected yet.

Last May, the Government announced the launch of a national enterprise forum to support digital and AI strategies.

That forum has 16 members from various tech and entrepreneurship communities.

