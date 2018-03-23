INNOVATION

Weekend takeaway: Sate your natural curiosity


Weekend takeaway: Sate your natural curiosity
Image: Sunny studio/Shutterstock

Essential sci-tech reading featuring lots of input from the natural world, from fish to bees, as well as the business of tech.

Scientists stunned to capture first mating footage of bizarre anglerfish

A hairy frogfish (Antennarius striatus), a relative of the anglerfish family and somewhat similar in appearance to the fanfin angler. Image: Ethan Daniels/Shutterstock

One of nature’s strangest fish has been filmed mating for the first time, and researchers are saying it is even more shocking than they thought.

Has Ireland turned a corner in its quest to become a global tech hub?

Image: poliki/Shutterstock

This week in Careers, we heard from some of the top tech talent coming to Ireland and reported on some of the major companies expanding their presence here.

Hackers take to illicit coin mining as cryptocurrency fever soars

Image: SPF/Shutterstock

Skilled hackers and cryptojackers see cryptocurrency fever as the new gold rush, with really low barriers to entry.

DCU designated as world’s first autism-friendly university

DCU Campus

DCU campus. Image: Marie L/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

DCU’s designation as an autism-friendly campus comes at the end of an 18-month research project.

Who are Ireland’s best young volunteers?

Pramerica Spirit of Community volunteers

Daniella Timperley and Niall Gosson, All-Ireland Youth Volunteers of the Year. Image: Colm Mahady/Fennell Photography

The winners of the Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards have received €1,000 for a charity of their choice.

Irish tech to defend 40m Russian mobile subscribers against SMS fraud

Image: Anton Gvozdikov/Shutterstock

Anam’s technology will help defend Tele2 Russia from one of the greatest areas of mobile network fraud: unauthorised text messaging.

36 researchers bag almost €30m as part of new frontier research awards

Image: science photo/Shutterstock

36 researchers have been given the funding they need to pursue frontier research under the new €29.6m Laureate Awards announced by the Irish Research Council.

Google boosts security features for G Suite and Google Cloud

Google Cloud app on mobile. Image: oland/Shutterstock

With data breaches becoming increasingly common, Google wants to assure its enterprise cloud customers that their data is safe.

Dropbox valued at $8.2bn as much-anticipated IPO finally arrives

Dropbox mobile app. Image: K Nopparat/Shutterstock

Cloud giant Dropbox to set the stage for a compelling IPO.

How busy bees can inspire us to tackle climate change

mairead-doherty

Mairéad Doherty, Wicklow’s Cool Planet Champion. Image: Mairéad Doherty

We can learn from bees about working together to address climate challenges, says Wicklow Cool Planet Champion Mairéad Doherty. She spoke to Dr Claire O’Connell.