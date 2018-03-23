Weekend takeaway: Sate your natural curiosity

Essential sci-tech reading featuring lots of input from the natural world, from fish to bees, as well as the business of tech.
Scientists stunned to capture first mating footage of bizarre anglerfish
One of nature’s strangest fish has been filmed mating for the first time, and researchers are saying it is even more shocking than they thought.
Has Ireland turned a corner in its quest to become a global tech hub?
This week in Careers, we heard from some of the top tech talent coming to Ireland and reported on some of the major companies expanding their presence here.
Hackers take to illicit coin mining as cryptocurrency fever soars
Skilled hackers and cryptojackers see cryptocurrency fever as the new gold rush, with really low barriers to entry.
DCU designated as world’s first autism-friendly university
DCU’s designation as an autism-friendly campus comes at the end of an 18-month research project.
Who are Ireland’s best young volunteers?
The winners of the Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards have received €1,000 for a charity of their choice.
Irish tech to defend 40m Russian mobile subscribers against SMS fraud
Anam’s technology will help defend Tele2 Russia from one of the greatest areas of mobile network fraud: unauthorised text messaging.
36 researchers bag almost €30m as part of new frontier research awards
36 researchers have been given the funding they need to pursue frontier research under the new €29.6m Laureate Awards announced by the Irish Research Council.
Google boosts security features for G Suite and Google Cloud
With data breaches becoming increasingly common, Google wants to assure its enterprise cloud customers that their data is safe.
Dropbox valued at $8.2bn as much-anticipated IPO finally arrives
Cloud giant Dropbox to set the stage for a compelling IPO.
How busy bees can inspire us to tackle climate change
We can learn from bees about working together to address climate challenges, says Wicklow Cool Planet Champion Mairéad Doherty. She spoke to Dr Claire O’Connell.