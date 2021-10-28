NUI Galway’s Dr Karen Doyle named Neuroscience Ireland president

Doyle, a senior lecturer in physiology at NUI Galway and a researcher at Cúram, is a former vice-president of Neuroscience Ireland.

NUI Galway’s Dr Karen Doyle has been appointed president of Neuroscience Ireland, an organisation that focuses on advancing research and education in the neurosciences. Doyle will replace outgoing president Prof Áine Kelly.

“I am delighted to accept the role of president of Neuroscience Ireland and look forward to promoting and supporting the important work of the society over the next two years,” Doyle said.

She also paid tribute to her predecessor for her “outstanding leadership and contribution” to the organisation over the past two years.

Neuroscience Ireland has a membership of around 200 scientists and clinicians. It was established in 2005 to promote Irish research in the discipline nationally and internationally.

Doyle, a researcher who specialises in neurovascular stress and neuroprotection, has many years’ experience in her field. She is a former vice-president of Neuroscience Ireland, having served from 2007 to 2009. She also led the foundation of the Galway Neuroscience Centre in 2004 and was the leader of the centre from 2004 until 2009.

Doyle is currently a senior lecturer in physiology at NUI Galway. She is also a principal investigator at Cúram, the Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) research centre for medical devices hosted by the Galway university.

Her research is focused on ischemic stroke, which occurs when a blood clot blocks or narrows an artery leading to the brain. She is currently investigating the characteristics of human blood clots that cause occlusive strokes, with a view to informing medical device design and discovering new biomarkers to advance stroke diagnosis and treatment.

Prof Abhay Pandit, scientific director at Cúram, congratulated Doyle on her appointment. “Neuroscience Ireland plays a vital role in the promotion of research and education in the neurosciences. We look forward to seeing the society’s impact grow under her leadership in the coming years,” he said.

SFI also recently named a new leader. Prof Philip Nolan, who chairs NPHET, was chosen as the organisation’s next director general. Nolan will step into the role in 2022, replacing outgoing leader Prof Mark Ferguson.

