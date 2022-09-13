NIBRT’s new advanced therapeutics site expected to open in 2023

The centre, located on the NIBRT Dublin site, will have five labs, as well as specialist suites to train staff in emerging areas of advanced therapeutics.

Construction work has begun on the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training’s (NIBRT) planned advanced therapeutics centre. The facility is to be located at NIBRT’s existing Dublin site.

The centre will accommodate around 25 new researchers and training staff in the area of advanced therapeutics. It will improve NIBRT’s ability to conduct manufacturing-focused research and training in this specific area of medicine.

Advanced therapeutics is a category of biological medicines that includes cell therapies, gene therapies, mRNA and DNA-based therapies and vaccines, and other novel vaccines.

NIBRT’s role is to facilitate the growth and development of the biopharma manufacturing sector in Ireland. NIBRT has worked with a lot of industry partners such as Accenture, Allergan and BMS as part of its remit. The new centre will have five research laboratories as well as state-of-the-art training suites.

“With this expansion, we expect to deliver training for many more potential and newly-hired biopharma staff, as well as considerable growth in our research activities,” said NIBRT CEO Darrin Morrissey. “This has the potential to rapidly enhance Ireland’s standing as a location of choice for advanced therapy and vaccine manufacturing.”

NIBRT’s expansion is costing €21m, which is being funded by the Government through IDA Ireland. The development team behind the planned new facility includes PM Group, Sisk and BPE Biopharma Engineering. The facility is expected to be operational in mid 2023.

According to Martin Shanahan, CEO IDA Ireland, NIBRT’s expansion will add to Ireland’s reputation as a “global location of excellence for next-generation biopharmaceutical products.”

Shanahan added that IDA Ireland would continue its partnership with NIBRT to ensure that Ireland is well positioned to support companies in emerging advanced therapeutic areas.

“Cell and gene therapy is a core pillar in the developing field of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) which is widely considered as the next generation of pharmaceutical therapies,” Shanahan concluded.

Also commenting on the expansion announcement, was Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD, who said that the work being done in the centre once it is completed “will make a real difference to thousands of people’s lives.”

