Digital health platform to give support for genito-pelvic pain issues

It is estimated that 10 to 28pc of reproductive-aged women complain of persistent pain during intercourse.

Those suffering from common but often overlooked genito-pelvic pain disorders (GPPD) now have a means to access help through an expert-led intimacy education platform.

Norma, an Irish digital psychosexual health platform, offers online sexual wellbeing workshops with the aim of increasing access to accredited sex therapists. Through educational tools such as online workshops, the platform wants to address treatment for a range of GPPDs, including vaginismus and dyspareunia.

GPPD encompasses conditions causing chronic pain and discomfort during activities that involve vaginal penetration and the involuntary contraction of muscles around the opening of the vagina.

It is estimated that 10 to 28pc of reproductive-aged women suffer persistent pain during sexual intercourse. However, genito-pelvic pain disorders go underdiagnosed, much like several other conditions associated with female bodies, including menopause.

Norma’s online workshop programme combines insights from psychology, cognitive therapies, psychosexual therapy, breath work and pelvic floor physical therapy to support individuals in managing their conditions and improving their sexual wellbeing.

Norma co-founder Gráinne Byrne has herself suffered from the painful condition. “My personal experience with vaginismus, a form of genito-pelvic pain, was deeply isolating,” Byrne said.

“I struggled with basic things like inserting a tampon, undergoing an intimate medical exam or having penetrative intercourse.

“Over eight GP appointments, I was repeatedly dismissed or told my pain was ‘normal’,” she said.

As a solution to the lack of accessible care and to give proper guidance around GPPD, Byrne founded Norma with clinical psychologist and psychosexual therapist Dr Natasha Langan.

A recently completed pilot study by Norma in collaboration with the Health Innovation Hub Ireland (HIHI) showed that the platform’s programme “could positively impact the sexual wellbeing and condition management of individuals with GPPDs”. Participants in the pilot study reported “improvements in their understand and confidence in managing their symptoms”.

“Driven by a user-innovator who has experienced genito-pelvic pain disorders, Norma embodies the true spirit of femtech. This platform goes beyond being a digital solution – it’s a lifeline for women facing chronic, often overlooked conditions,” said Dr Michael Twomey, a senior research manager at HIHI.

Earlier this year, another HIHI pilot study into an Irish digital speech therapy platform Telea found that patients of Parkinson’s disease using the technology recorded a 10pc increase in their vocal function.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.