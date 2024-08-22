Ozempic boosts metabolism, new Irish study finds

The researchers said the study challenges the simple narrative that Ozempic and similar drugs work only by making you feel full.

Ozempic has become a well-known ‘wonder drug’ for weight loss, but a new Irish study suggests it has a larger impact on the body than simply reducing appetite.

Ozempic – and similar weight loss drugs – work by mimicking naturally occurring hormones in the body that regulate satiety and metabolism. By taking Ozempic, users feel fuller and eat less, losing weight as a result.

But a new trial carried out in St Vincent’s University Hospital Dublin suggests these drugs also increase metabolic activity. Prof Donal O’Shea of University College Dublin led the study and said the results challenge the “main narrative” that the drug’s impact on energy burn is “minimal”.

The trial involved 30 patients and examined the hormone Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), which is used in drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Monjaro. The 30 patients had the fat in their abdomen imaged using a PET-CT scanner. These scans were carried out before GLP-1 treatment and six months after to see the results.

The researchers found that GLP-1 does more than just delay gastric emptying and promote satiety. It also increases visceral adipose tissue metabolic activity in humans.

“The strength of the association is surprising given the relatively small numbers studied and suggests this increase in metabolic activity is a significant contributor to how these drugs work,” O’Shea said.

The study found a strong relationship between the increase in metabolic activity caused by the treatment and the amount of weight lost. The trial also found that people with low metabolic activity to begin with benefitted the most from the treatment.

O’Shea said safe medical treatment for obesity is “still in its infancy” and that it is important to understand how these treatments increase energy burn.

“It always seemed oversimplistic to me that these new treatments were just making people eat less,” O’Shea said. “So this study finding is an exciting step forward in our understanding of how these new medicines for obesity work.

“The findings also provide science to support the fact that the treatment of obesity is not simply to eat less and move more – that’s the prevention piece – treatment is more complex than that.”

Novo Nordisk, the pharma company behind Ozempic and Wegovy, is being sued by dozens of patients who claim they suffered digestive side effects after taking the drug.

More than five dozen lawsuits accuse Novo Nordisk or Eli Lilly, which makes Mounjaro and Trulicity, of failing to notify patients about certain side effects, USA Today reports. Meanwhile, some plastic surgeons claim Ozempic is having an impact on people’s skin.

Previous research suggests that the weight-loss medication is also able to restore the body’s ability to defend itself from cancer.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.