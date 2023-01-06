University of Galway picks Prof Peter Doran to lead clinical research centre

Doran said he will work with the University of Galway’s clinical partners and industry to ensure the success of the new clinical research institute.

Prof Peter Doran has joined University of Galway’s College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences, where he will lead its new clinical trials institute.

Doran will be tasked with directing the institute’s medical research, overseeing scientists as they work to develop new treatments, medical diagnostics and preventative therapies.

According to Doran, the new clinical trials institute aims to have an impact “locally, nationally and globally”.

“Our research programme will tackle the major health issues facing society today and into the future,” he added.

Doran has years of experience in clinical research. He was the founding director of the University College Dublin (UCD) clinical research centre. Under his leadership, the centre has developed an internationally renowned clinical research programme.

While at UCD, Doran held a number of other leadership roles including associate dean for research at the UCD School of Medicine and vice-principal for research at the UCD College of Health and Agricultural Sciences.

He established a graduate taught programme in clinical and translational research which includes a suite of courses designed to address the specific career-stage education and training requirements of clinical research personnel.

Doran also leads a biomarker research programme and established a high throughput biomarker validation laboratory that contributes to several end organ damage biomarker studies.

He said he will work with the University of Galway’s clinical partners and industry to ensure the success of the new institute.

“We will leverage our current expertise and experience to ensure Galway is the national lead in clinical research.”

University of Galway president Prof Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh said “As a cornerstone of our research architecture, this institute led by Prof Doran, will give further impetus and focus to translating our research discoveries from the lab-bench to the bedside and builds on our considerable strengths in medical technologies and advanced therapies.”

