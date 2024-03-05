Stunning new images shed light on how planets form

A massive survey of 86 stars in the galaxy has revealed a wealth of data and unique insights on the formation of planets.

A team of researchers – including University of Galway staff – have shared new insights into the complex process of planet formation.

The international team captured images of more than 80 young stars, along with discs of dust and gas where it appears that planets are forming. These images were captured using the European Southern Observatory’s (ESO) Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile.

The researchers said this represents one of the largest surveys of planet-forming discs ever conducted and provides a wealth of data and unique insights to discover the mysteries of planet formation. Three scientific papers have been published today (5 March) discussing the findings.

The new images showcase various planet-forming discs in three relatively small regions of the Milky Way galaxy, hinting at a large amount of diversity when it comes to planet-forming discs in the cosmos.

The 86 stars observed are located in Taurus, Chamaeleon I and Orion, three star-forming regions. Orion is about 1,300 light-years away from the Earth, while the other regions are both around 600 light-years away.

Dr Christian Ginski, a University of Galway lecturer and lead author of one of three new papers, said this field of study has shifted from intense studies of single star systems to “this huge overview of entire star-forming regions”.

“We know there is a very diverse population of planets out there,” Ginski said. “Now we know there is a very diverse population of planetary nurseries. Our images help us to try and connect these two, and this will eventually tell us how different kinds of planets are forming.

“Once we know that we can begin to figure out how often we get something like our own solar system that has the conditions for life to emerge.”

The international team said this survey has uncovered unique findings on what factors can impact the possibility of a planet forming. For example, images taken around Orion suggest that stars in groups of two or more were less likely to have large planet-forming discs.

The team said this is a significant result given that – unlike our sun – most stars in our galaxy have companions. Meanwhile, some of the discs appear to have an asymmetric appearance in images, which suggests that massive planets could lurk within them and are causing the discs to warp and become misaligned.

Ginski said technological advancements made in telescopes and instruments over the last decade was a “key factor” in this research. The team used complex instruments on the VLT, along with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), to gain insights on these stars and their discs.

There is still more to discover, however, as the researchers believe the ESO’s Extremely Large Telescope (ELT) will allow them to study the innermost regions around young stars, where rocky planets like the Earth might be forming. The ELT is expected to be operational in 2028.

“Once we have the ELT, we will revisit some of the most remarkable systems we have now found in our studies and peer into the regions where future habitable planets will be forming. This will bring us one step closer to understand how life emerges in the universe,” Ginski said.

Earlier this month, astronomers found what appears to be a vast amount of water surrounding a star and believe water vapour may play a significant role in the formation of planets.

