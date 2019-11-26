SFI launches €11.9m collaboration to improve cancer patient outcomes

The initiative is supported by a €5m Government investment through the SFI Strategic Partnership Programme, which was matched by a €6.9m investment from a consortium of charity and industry partners.

On Tuesday (26 November), Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD, announced a €11.9m research collaboration in the field of precision oncology, which is supported by the Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Strategic Partnership Programme.

Humphreys said: “I am delighted to announce this significant step forward for cancer research in Ireland. This innovative programme has the potential to make a real difference to future options available for cancer patients in this country.”

Precision Oncology Ireland is a consortium of five Irish universities, six Irish cancer research charities and ten companies aiming to develop new diagnostics and therapeutics for the personalised treatment of cancer.

The initiative is supported by a €5m Government investment through the SFI Strategic Partnership Programme, which was matched by a €6.9m investment from the charity and industry partners making up the consortium.

What is precision oncology?

Precision, or ‘personalised’, medicine uses data about a person’s genes along with additional information on their cancer, to understand the unique pathways of a disease or treatment response in that person.

With this new science, doctors can prescribe the right treatment in a timely fashion, saving the wasted resources and time that current ‘trial and error’ methods incur, while greatly improving response rates.

A recovered cancer patient who now acts as a patient advocate, Ramon Whelan, said: “I’m delighted to see researchers, charities and industry coming together in Ireland to focus as a group on the problems in cancer treatments.

“Cancer patients want to become more involved in their own treatment decisions, and more personalised diagnostics and treatments are essential for this to happen.”

The National Cancer Strategy

Speaking at the launch of the collaboration initiative, the director of Precision Oncology Ireland, Prof Walter Kolch, said: “Precision Oncology Ireland is a vision come true. It unites the top cancer research experts in Ireland, the leading cancer charities, and companies at the cutting edge of diagnostics and drug discovery.

“We believe that this unique consortium lays out the blueprint for how cancer research and cancer care will look in Ireland in the 21st century.”

Kolch added: “We will use cutting-edge technologies to generate unique genetic and molecular profiles for each patient’s cancer. Our key competitive advantage lies in the innovative computational methods we use to make sense of these profiles, and decipher what drives each individual cancer. The results of this programme will be better diagnostics, personalised cancer treatment, and faster drug discovery and development.”

The introduction of precision diagnostics and therapeutics was called for by the National Cancer Strategy (2017 – 2026), with the hopes of improving patient response rates and survival, while reducing side-effects from therapy and shortening hospital stays.

Professor Mark Ferguson, director general of SFI and chief scientific advisor to the Government of Ireland commented: “SFI’s Strategic Partnership Programme aims to foster partnerships across academia, industry and charity to address key research questions and enhance the competitiveness of our economy.

“Ireland has unique and world-leading expertise in precision oncology. This transformative research programme will harness that expertise to enable real progress in personalised medicine for cancer patients, allowing us to take a leadership position in this important area of healthcare.”