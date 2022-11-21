Prof Vincent Wade to step down as director of SFI’s Adapt Centre

Prof Dave Lewis will take over as interim director of the Adapt Centre until a permanent replacement for Prof Vincent Wade has been found.

The board of Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) has confirmed that Prof Vincent Wade will be leaving his role as director of the Adapt Centre to focus on a more research-oriented career.

Wade is the founding director of the Adapt Centre, and has served as its head for 12 years. The centre is at the forefront of digital and AI research in Ireland.

In 2020, Wade spoke at Silicon Republic’s Future Human event. He told the audience about the work the Adapt Centre does around human-centric AI and how the tech can be misused in the wrong hands.

Wade’s replacement as director of Adapt has been revealed as Prof Dave Lewis. Lewis will step into the position of interim director until the SFI board has found a permanent replacement for Wade. Recruitment for Wade’s role will begin in the next few weeks.

Lewis has served in senior research leadership roles and he has been the head of the AI discipline at the School of Computer Science and Statistics at Trinity College Dublin (TCD) since 2018. Since 2016, he has been deputy director of the Adapt Centre, a job which involves leading its programme of industry collaborative research.

Lewis’ research focuses on open models for trustworthy AI and data governance. He leads an international multidisciplinary PhD network in this area and contributes to international standards.

Paying tribute to Wade, Lewis said “We owe a big debt of thanks to Prof Vinny Wade for his leadership in building Adapt into the excellent internationally-renown research centre and fabulously welcoming the community of collaborators that it is today.”

“I look forward to developing those collaborative relationships further, ready for the exciting opportunities in human centric AI research that await Adapt and the new chair.”

The provost of TCD, Dr Linda Doyle, thanked Wade for “the fantastic leadership he has provided to the Adapt Centre, which Trinity is so proud to host.”

