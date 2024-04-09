Irish researchers unveil new Pytch app to help student coders

The Pytch app is designed to help students learn how to use Python by using the skills they have developed in the block-based programming language Scratch.

Researchers from Trinity College Dublin and TU Dublin have launched an upgraded version of an educational app called Pytch that helps students enhance their text-based programming skills.

The Pytch project is designed to help bridge the gap between block-based programming and text-based programming. The researchers said block-based programming – such as MIT’s Scratch – is a very popular way of introducing programming to young learners, but that there are challenges when these learners move to coding languages like Python.

Pytch works by helping students use the skills they developed in Scratch to learn how to use Python, by using Scratch’s learner-friendly sprites, scripts, graphics and sounds. The project’s first prototype was released in 2019, and the team claims to have worked with more than 300 students and 30 educators so far to improve the platform.

“Coding can start to feel more like work than a creative, fun activity and students might lose interest or find it too hard when they have to start written coding,” said Pytch project lead and assistant professor at Trinity, Glenn Strong.

“The novel feature of Pytch in addressing this difficulty is that it focuses on the question of programming paradigm, allowing students to continue to write the style of program they have become familiar with, supporting sprites, sounds and interactive event-driven programming using terms familiar from the Scratch environment.”

The team said the latest free version of Pytch will let users write a huge variety of programs while developing the skills they need to continue maturing as coders. The new app version is available to use online and users are being encouraged to begin their journeys writing in Python by creating their own computer games with a guided experience on the app.

There has been a push in recent years to use technology such as AI to improve coding. Earlier this year, Silicon Valley start-up Codeium raised $65m to bring generative AI to developers.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.