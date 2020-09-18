RCSI partnership aims to advance predictive tests for common blood cancer

RCSI’s new partnership with Skyline Dx will combine genomics testing and next-generation sequencing technology with the goal of advancing predictive tests for multiple myeloma.

On Thursday (17 September), the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI) announced a new partnership led by the university’s researchers that aims to advance predictive tests for multiple myeloma, which is the second most common blood cancer in Ireland.

The study, which combines genomic testing and next-generation sequencing technology, will be carried out at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, and will be run through the Blood Cancer Network Ireland with several other cancer hospitals in Ireland participating.

It represents a collaboration between RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Skyline Dx with funding support from Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb company Celgene, and Janssen.

Researching multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of plasma cells in the bone marrow that normally produce antibodies to help fight infection. Approximately 250 patients are diagnosed with this condition in Ireland each year. Globally, the incidence of the disease is rising due to population growth, an ageing world population and a rise in age-specific incidence rates.

Due to the complex nature of the disease, patients often require multidisciplinary medical input and myeloma drugs are amongst the highest cost therapies worldwide, according to RCSI.

Due to improvements in new treatments for multiple myeloma, the outlook for patients has greatly improved with survival times and treatment free intervals increasing. However, in 2020 multiple myeloma is still considered an incurable disease, with the majority of patients following a relapsing course and requiring further treatment to keep the disease at bay.

According to RCSI, predicting the course of the disease and guiding treatment choice in newly diagnosed patients is one of the major challenges that come with this form of cancer. Currently available test at diagnose often fall short of providing this information to patients and haematologists.

RCSI said that this has been improved over the last number of years with the development of new tests, such as the minimal residual disease (MRD) test, which is performed on the patient’s DNA at diagnosis with next-generation sequencing.

This can detect if there are trace amounts of the cancer remaining in a patient after treatment and has shown to be predictive of long-term outcomes in several studies.

Another test that can help to predict patient outcomes has been developed by SkylineDx, which uses a novel gene expression based test to guide prognosis called the MMprofiler.

The partnership

At Beaumont and RCSI, in collaboration with SkylineDx, scientists have implemented these novel gene-based tests to guide prognosis.

The MMprofiler test establishes if patients have a high risk of relapsing and has been increasingly adopted in global clinical trials as a more predictive and robust marker than older tests like fluorescence in-situ hybridisation (FISH), according to RCSI.

The study at RCSI and Beaumont aims to combine these two highly predictive modalities to provide a personalised medicine approach for patients. The university said that the in-depth analysis of genetic risk could enable doctors to identify which patients are at high-risk of relapse after a stem cell transplant.

With this knowledge, it may in the future be possible to refine treatment for individua l patients based on their specific disease molecular signature.

Dr Siobhan Glavey, honorary senior lecturer at RCSI and consultant haematologist at Beaumont hospital is acting as the project’s principal investigator.

Glavey said: “If our study can definitively determine which patients will benefit from certain treatments, and when, it will provide clinicians with invaluable information that will lead to better outcomes for patients with multiple myeloma.

“As we move towards personalised medicine, studies like ours will hopefully become more and more common and will help to target high-cost effective therapies with greater precision. The study will initially enrol a small number of patients and follow them over time to test this theory.”

The project will be supported by the RCSI Strategic Industry Partnership Seed Fund.