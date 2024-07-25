EU project to reduce dependency on fossil-based fertilisers

Irish partners in the EU-funded project include MTU, SETU, University of Limerick and Teagasc.

Researchers based at Munster Technological University (MTU) are taking part in a multimillion-euro project that aims to reduce dependency on fossil-based fertiliser imports through the increased use of recycling-derived fertilisers.

Recycling-derived fertilisers (RDFs) can come from animal manure, the agri-food business, urban green waste, household food waste and sewage sludge from wastewater treatment. Animal manure can be used untreated, food waste can be composted or anaerobically digested, and nutrients can be extracted from sewage sludge. These forms of fertiliser increase the sustainability of farming and food production.

The project, named ReNu2Cycle, will use recycled nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium fertilisers from household, business, industrial and agricultural waste to examine their impact on areas such as ecological footprint, supply chain and price stability.

It is funded through the Interreg North-West Europe programme with a total project value of €4.9m, with €3m sourced from the European Regional Development Fund.

MTU researchers will be joined by teams from South East Technological University, University of Limerick and Teagasc along with project partners from across the north-west Europe region including Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany.

The project builds on the achievements of a previous project, ReNu2Farm, which provided data about fertiliser demand in the region between 2017 and 2023.

It will look to adapt regional best practices for north-west Europe and maximise future use of RDFs by creating innovative fertiliser blends and business solutions. These RDFs will be blended, prototyped and demonstrated on farms in the region to assess their suitability for adoption by farmers.

MTU researchers will be responsible for stakeholder and sustainability engagement, developing a comprehensive life-cycle assessment and creating an inventory of RDFs, among other tasks.

“With more focus than ever on sustainable agriculture, recycling-derived fertilisers can play their part in reducing the impact of the farming sector while contributing to food security. RDFs are the future,” said Dr Niamh Power, who is leading ReNu2Cycle’s research for MTU.

The team hopes its research will benefit fertiliser producers, traders and farmers and contribute to food supply security in the region.

Last month, researchers at Tyndall National Institute revealed that they created a new soil sensor to help farmers reduce monitoring costs and fertiliser use.

