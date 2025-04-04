40 projects score €6.5m to improve STEM in Ireland

The Research Ireland programme is supporting more than a dozen educational, youth and research institutions to drive STEM engagement in the country.

A new €6.5m investment aimed at enhancing public engagement in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) was announced today (4 April).

Funded through the Research Ireland Discover programme, the new investment is set to support 40 projects that will drive STEM education and engagement, with the aim of contributing to Ireland’s industry, enterprise and societal progress.

Under the funding, a university-industry partnership called ‘All-Ireland STEM Passport for Inclusion 2025-2027’ will support more than 5,000 students exploring STEM education and opportunities. The Maynooth University project has received the highest amount of funding at nearly €900,000.

While a University College Cork project entitled ‘A Brush with Climate’ will develop workshops and training material to empower hairdressers to steer conversations around climate action using small talk.

Also funded is a project aimed at instilling artificial intelligence (AI) knowledge and skills in the learning approach of schools and youth services. With an early imparted knowledge of AI, the project hopes to spark further learning and career pathways in the sector which should address issues around diversity gaps in AI development.

More than a dozen higher level institutions, research and youth organisations are supported through the Research Ireland funding to develop Ireland’s STEM sector.

“In today’s world, STEM stretches far beyond the classroom and lecture halls and the projects we are supporting today will help bring the learnings and theories students are working on to real-world application,” said Minister for Education and Youth, Helen McEntee, TD, whose department co-funded eight Discover projects.

“Promoting awareness and appreciation of STEM in all communities is vital in inspiring students of all ages. I am proud that the Department of Education will partner again with the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science through this Research Ireland Discover Programme.”

She co-launched the investment with Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science James Lawless, TD. Lawless said that the projects are “crucial for triggering curiosity and encouraging greater participation in STEM across all education levels”.

“In particular, this investment will help foster a deeper understanding of STEM among underrepresented voices and inspire many of them to potentially become more involved in studies and careers in these fields.”

Last year, the Irish Government pledged €5m, supporting 38 projects under the scheme to grow communities that contribute to STEM in Ireland.

