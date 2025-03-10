Research Ireland awards scientist €3.5m to advance biotherapeutics

Prof Mark Smales’ research will focus on gene therapy production, RNA therapeutics and bioprocess engineering.

Prof Mark Smales, a principal investigator at the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) has received more than €3.5m through the Taighde Éireann – Research Ireland Research Professorship programme.

Developing biotherapeutics such as monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies and RNA-based medicine, while transformative for disease treatment, remains complex, inefficient and costly. To address this, Smales will utilise the Research Ireland funding and lead a five-year research programme focused on manufacturing the next generation of biotherapeutics.

His research is expected to take a “pioneering approach” to redefine how these medicines are produced, making manufacturing more efficient, predictable and scalable. Moreover, based at NIBRT in Dublin, the programme will support a research team, including three PhD studentships. The facility is built to closely replicate a modern bioprocessing plant.

Smales’ project will focus on gene therapy production, RNA therapeutics and bioprocess engineering by applying innovative techniques to create new cell factories capable of producing novel biotherapeutic proteins.

“I am honoured to receive this Research Ireland Professorship award, which will allow us to harness the breadth of world class infrastructure and ‘know-how’ at NIBRT and across Ireland in the advanced biotherapeutic therapies sector,” said Smales, who, along with NIBRT, is jointly appointed at the University of Kent.

“Ultimately, this research will deepen our understanding of the science that governs efficiency, predictability and certainty in the design and production of next-generation biotherapeutics, so that these can be manufactured at the required quantity and quality for assessment and application in practice.”

While Dr Fiona Killard-Lynch, the CSO and director of research and innovation at NIBRT, said that the funding will enable Smales and his team to drive innovation in biotherapeutics.

“[Smales’] award is a well-deserved recognition of his leadership in biopharmaceutical research.

“As a principal investigator at NIBRT, this programme will play a key role in advancing cutting-edge biopharmaceutical research, strengthening Ireland’s position as a global leader in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.”

Celine Fitzgerald, the interim CEO of Research Ireland, said that Research Ireland’s programme attracts world-leading researchers into Ireland to build critical expertise.

“Prof Smales brings with him over 20 years’ experience and expertise in biotherapeutics. Finding more effective ways to manufacture these therapies will improve outcomes for patients and increase the accessibility of life-changing treatments.

She added that Smales’ work in this area of translational medicine will contribute “to the advancement of fundamental knowledge within this field”.

Last year, University College Cork and NIBRT struck a partnership to work on biopharma research and enhance the country’s expertise in bioprocessing innovation.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.