Study reveals insights into muscle atrophy in astronauts

The findings will allow scientists to better understand both space exploration and human health on Earth.

A new study by researchers at University of Galway and Arizona State University has provided important insights into muscle atrophy. The condition, which refers to a loss of skeletal muscle mass, is a pressing issue when it comes to astronauts working in space.

The unique environment of microgravity presents challenges to the body, particularly affecting muscles, bones and the immune system. In microgravity, muscles weaken over time, placing astronauts at an increased risk of muscle atrophy if they don’t perform daily exercises.

However, researchers of the study have said that the latest findings could help to better spot and reduce muscle atrophy in astronauts.

The study was published in Nature Microgravity and investigated the molecular changes in muscle atrophy by looking at data from NASA’s GeneLab, which is an open-access platform for biological spaceflight data.

The research team was led by Prof Lokesh Joshi and Dr Anup Mammen Oommen of the University of Galway and Prof Phil Stafford of Arizona State University.

The team examined specific genes linked to muscle loss to discover the biological pathways linked to muscle breakdown in space.

One of the key findings from the study concerned the impact of microgravity on glycosylation, a biological process for adding sugars to molecules like proteins and helps to stabilise them and influence their functions in the body. The study found that changes in glycosylation under microgravity could give scientists the upper hand in preventing muscle loss in astronauts by targeting these pathways.

Joshi, Stokes professor of glycosciences, explained that while these findings address an important issue for astronauts, it could also help medical professionals to address muscle atrophy back on Earth.

“Muscle atrophy also affects aging populations, post-menopausal women and patients with chronic illnesses, such as cancer or heart disease,” he said. “Understanding how muscle loss occurs in space could lead to better treatments for these conditions on Earth.”

Joshi added that as humanity ventures further into space, ensuring positive astronaut health “remains one of the greatest challenges.”

In 2017, researchers from Dublin City University and the 3U Diabetes Consortium confined participants to a bed for 21 days in order to better understand the effects of inactivity on the human body, particularly for astronauts. The study, which was published in the journal Diabetologia, found that certain types of simple exercises could reduce the harms caused to the body.

Earlier this year, a study led by scientists from the University of Barcelona revealed that the TP53INP2 protein could prove to be important in the fight against muscle loss during ageing (also known as sarcopenia).

The study, which was carried out in collaboration with the Hospital Sant Joan de Déu in Sant Boi de Llobregat, shows that elevated levels of TP53INP2 in muscle are associated with increased muscle strength and healthier aging in humans.

