Government turns to industry to help find and fund research talent

Researchers who take part in the new Innovate for Ireland scheme will receive a €28,000 stipend for carrying out research into global and national challenges.

The Government is collaborating with industry on an initiative designed to recruit and retain talented researchers.

The scheme is called Innovate for Ireland. Announced today (1 July), it will initially seek to attract up to 400 PhD students to undertake research in based in Ireland that tackles national and global challenges.

Examples of these challenges include the climate crisis, global health and pandemics, water poverty, digital society and cybersecurity.

Innovate for Ireland will cover all disciplines from STEM to arts, humanities and social sciences. It will be open for Irish and international students.

Students who take part will receive a stipend of €28,000. The renumeration package being offered to students has been benchmarked against similar scholarship programmes internationally.

The concept of Innovate for Ireland was proposed by the CEO of Dublin-based aircraft leasing company Avolon, Dómhnal Slattery.

“I strongly believe this will be a transformative initiative for this island, one that will not only establish Ireland as the destination of choice for world-class research students, who will focus primarily on the sustainability challenges the entire world faces, but it will also deliver a strong pipeline of workplace-ready innovators to our shores over the next decade,” Slattery said.

Minister for Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris, TD, agreed, adding that the initiative has “great potential to transform Ireland’s talent pipeline.”

“Through partnership with the private sector, this collaboration will help us to ensure our brightest and best stay in Ireland but also that we continue to attract talent to Ireland.”

Harris added that a competitive call would follow today’s announcement. Innovate for Ireland will be managed through Science Foundation Ireland, in partnership with the Irish Research Council and the Health Research Board.

A competitive call process aimed at Higher Education Institutes is also currently being developed.

Innovate for Ireland will be funded by the Government, whose multi-million euro investment will be matched by private investors.

