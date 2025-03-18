US and the island of Ireland boost research collaboration with €7m

The tripartite partnership has funded four projects focusing on healthcare and communication systems.

The US-Ireland R&D Partnership programme has announced more than €7m in funding to increase research and industry collaborations between the US, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Four awards spread across 10 higher education institutions have been funded under the programme, supporting 20 research positions. Research Ireland and the Health Research Board from the Republic are supporting today’s announcement, alongside the Department for the Economy from Northern Ireland and the US National Science Foundation (NSF), among others.

Nearly €450,000 has been awarded to a project focused on detecting malware on devices such as sensors, appliances and machines. Led by University College Cork, the project aims to expand malware detection from computers and mobile devices to include internet of things devices.

While a project on the effects of maternal exercise on fetal akinesia (insufficient movement) caused by low amniotic fluid volume or impaired muscle development leading to skeletal disorders was awarded more than €900,000. The project is led by University College Dublin, in partnership up with Ulster University and the University of Pennsylvania.

South East Technological University’s Dr Indrakshi Dey is leading a project focused on developing the resilience of 6G mobile networks, alongside teams at Queens University Belfast and Virginia Tech.

Teagasc, University of California Los Angeles and Rochester Institute of Technology are also among the awarded research institutions.

Since its launch in 2006, the US-Ireland R&D Partnership has funded 98 partnership projects with a combined government investment of €158m, Research Ireland said.

“Strong international research partnerships are vital to address the global challenges of our time,” said Celine Fitzgerald, the interim CEO of Research Ireland.

“Through this significant tripartite investment, the US-Ireland R&D Partnership continues to support and encourage world-class, impactful and collaborative research projects between our countries.”

While the NSF director Sethuraman Panchanathan said: “The US-Ireland R&D Partnership programme provides a unique opportunity to advance world-class technological innovations.

“Working together, we are furthering a global ecosystem of innovation – one that not only responds to today’s challenges but anticipates the needs of tomorrow.”

Last week, Research Ireland and NSF announced a five-year bilateral partnership to enhance collaboration between the two governments, academia and enterprise. The announcement came as Taoiseach Micheál Martin was in the US on a week-long official trip to commemorate St Patrick’s Day.

