Researchfest 2018: Can you impress us with your research in just three minutes?

Researchfest 2018 has issued a call for clever researchers to share their work with the Inspirefest audience in just three minutes.

Can you condense your research into three minutes of accessible, engaging chat? If so, you could find yourself on the Inspirefest stage this year.

Researchfest is back and looking for PhD candidates who can present their research in plain language. This year’s winner will score themselves one-to-one communication training, the starring role in a feature on Siliconrepublic.com and the chance to present on the main stage at Inspirefest this summer.

Who can enter?

Researchfest welcomes entries from researchers of all stripes across STEM, humanities and social science fields. The competition is open to PhD candidates who will not have completed their viva by 21 June 2018.

International entries are welcome but selected finalists must be in a position to arrange their own transportation to the event.

How to enter

What you need to enter Researchfest 2018 is a three-minute video submission, communicating the value of your research in plain English. This short presentation should capture the researcher’s passion and explain the potential impact their work can have on society.

If you need some inspiration, check out our 2017 finalists:

Entrants are encouraged to be creative in their delivery but not to worry too much about video quality. This video will not be seen by anyone but the screening panel and the competition organisers, so – whether it’s shot with assistants and a studio or handheld using a smartphone – all that matters is that you communicate with clarity for a non-technical audience.

Send your three-minute video – or a link to the video – to researchfest@inspirefest.com with ‘Researchfest’ in the subject line. This email must also include:

Your name

Your address

Name of the college you are attending

Your area of study

An abstract outlining your research (100 words max)

The closing date for entries is Friday 4 May 2018 at 12pm (IST), with the selected finalists to be announced on 25 May.

What happens next?

A screening board led by Researchfest coordinator Arlene Gallagher will review the entries and select eight finalists to compete at the main event. Each of these finalists will receive expert communication training from SNP Communications to ready themselves for a perfect performance.

Researchfest takes place at Inspirefest 2018 in the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin. The finalists will take to the second stage on Thursday 21 June, giving the international Inspirefest audience – and an esteemed panel of judges, both academic and non-academic – a taste of the science communication battle of the year for lunch.

Each finalist will secure a ticket to the two-day event and accommodation for Thursday night, and the winner will be invited to present once again and entertain a few questions on the Inspirefest main stage on Friday 22 June.

The winner will also walk away with a Researchfest trophy and further one-to-one training with SNP.

Inspirefest is Silicon Republic’s international event connecting sci-tech professionals passionate about the future of STEM. Get your Early Bird tickets now to join us in Dublin on 21 and 22 June 2018.