Still working on that Researchfest entry? You’re in luck as Team Inspirefest has extended the deadline to 11 May 2018.

Researchfest calls on PhD researchers to condense their research into a three-minute presentation that is both accessible and engaging.

This year’s winner will score themselves one-to-one communication training, the starring role in a feature on Siliconrepublic.com and the chance to present on the main stage at Inspirefest this summer.

Who can enter?

PhD candidates across all STEM, humanities and social science fields can enter as long as they have not have completed their viva by 21 June 2018.

International entries are welcome but selected finalists must be in a position to arrange their own transport to the event in the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin.

How to enter

Show off your science communication skills with a three-minute video submission that communicates your research, its impact and your passion in plain English. The quality of the video is not important – all that matters is that you communicate with clarity for a non-technical audience.

Send your three-minute video – or a link to the video – to researchfest@inspirefest.com with ‘Researchfest’ in the subject line. This email must also include:

Your name

Your address

Name of the college you are attending

Your area of study

An abstract outlining your research (100 words max)

The closing date for entries is now Friday 11 May 2018 at 12pm (IST), with the selected finalists to be announced on 25 May.

What happens next?

A screening board led by Researchfest coordinator Arlene Gallagher will review the entries and select eight finalists to compete at the main event. Each of these finalists will receive expert communication training from SNP Communications to ready themselves for a perfect performance.

The competition will take place on the second stage at Inspirefest on Thursday 21 June in front of an international audience and an esteemed panel of judges, both academic and non-academic.

Each finalist will secure a ticket to the two-day event and accommodation for Thursday night, while the winner will walk away with a Researchfest trophy and further one-to-one training with SNP.

Inspirefest is Silicon Republic’s international event connecting sci-tech professionals passionate about the future of STEM. Get your tickets now to join us in Dublin on 21 and 22 June 2018.