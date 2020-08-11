Russia approves experimental Covid-19 vaccine before testing even finishes

Vladimir Putin announced Russia is the first to give regulatory approval to a Covid-19 vaccine that is still undergoing human testing.

Russia is the first country to grant regulatory approval for a Covid-19 vaccine that the country’s president, Vladimir Putin, has claimed is safe for human use and has even been given to one of his daughters. However, alarm bells have been raised as the vaccine has only been tested in humans for the past two months and has yet to complete its final stages of testing.

According to Reuters, Putin said in a televised address today (11 August): “I know that it works quite effectively, forms strong immunity, and I repeat, it has passed all the needed checks.”

The experimental vaccine was developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund and only began Phase 3 human trials as recently as last week. The country’s deputy prime minister, Tatyana Golikova, said healthcare workers could begin receiving the vaccine candidate by the end of August.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged Russia to comply with established vaccine development guidelines and complete all forms of testing before giving any vaccine candidate to the public.

“Sometimes individual researchers claim they have found something, which is of course, as such, great news,” said WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier.

“But between finding or having a clue of maybe having a vaccine that works, and having gone through all the stages, is a big difference.”

‘This is a Pandora’s box’

Bloomberg previously reported that less than 100 people had officially received the experimental Russian vaccine by the beginning of August. The Association of Clinical Trial Organizations (ACTO) has criticised Russia’s plans, writing a letter to the country’s health minister Mikhail Murashko to say its widespread use could be dangerous.

Speaking with Bloomberg, the ACTO’s executive director, Svetlana Zavidova, said: “Why are all corporations following the rules, but Russian ones aren’t? The rules for conducting clinical trials are written in blood. They can’t be violated.

“This is a Pandora’s box and we don’t know what will happen to people injected with an unproven vaccine.”

Russia has one of the highest number of reported coronavirus cases in the world, totalling almost 900,000 with more than 15,000 deaths. In addition to the proposed vaccine being distributed in Russia, Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte announced that his country will one of the first to receive shipments.

“When the vaccine arrives, I will have myself injected in public,” he said. “Experiment on me first, that’s fine with me.” The Philippines has one of the highest number of coronavirus cases in south-east Asia totalling more than 139,000.