SaaS app is keeping Cork and Dublin nursing home residents connected

ResHub, a SaaS platform aimed at older people developed by researchers at Trinity and UCC is being trialed in Cork and Dublin nursing homes.

A new SaaS app designed to keep nursing home residents socially engaged has been developed by researchers at Trinity College Dublin (TCD), University College Cork (UCC) and Health Innovation Hub Ireland.

The socially conscious platform, called ResHub, is currently being piloted by two nursing homes in Cork and Dublin.

ResHub was developed following research which showed that older care home residents remained more socially engaged when they were active participants in managing their own health and wellness.

The app’s co-founder, Seán McLoughlin, said: “The vision of ResHub is to help older residents have a more connected experience, which in turn enhances their daily wellness and quality of life. ResHub is about person-centred care. It aims to optimise the social, information and process relationships between residents, families and staff. It ultimately enhances resident wellbeing while also driving operational efficiencies for providers.”

Residents at Oaklodge Nursing Home in Cork and Beaufort Day Care Centre in Dublin are trialling the app, which enables them to keep in contact with family, friends, other residents and staff.

ResHub’s technology allows users to communicate with each other easily by video and text messaging. They can organise and schedule visits, book activities, pay bills and give feedback to care providers.

Diarmuid Ó Dálaigh, owner of Oaklodge Nursing Home, which specialises in the care of people with dementia, said he was very happy with the app’s results. “The ResHub platform breaks down all barriers and ensures connectivity between residents, family and staff at all times. We have been trialling the software in conjunction with Health Innovation Hub Ireland and researchers at UCC who are monitoring outcomes and we are incredibly happy with the results. We plan to keep using the platform going forward as its various functions are rolled out.”

McLoughlin said he was delighted the app won the health category at the Impact Shakers awards recently. It has proved particularly useful for helping older nursing home residents keep in contact with family and friends during the pandemic.

Beaufort Day Care Centre began its partnership with the ResHub team after it became clear that its lockdown system of a meals on wheels delivery programme and phone calls was not enough for its clients, whose wellbeing was seriously impacted by a lack of in-person contact.

Beaufort obtained funding for tablets and software from the County Council’s Demand for Digital funding stream. Meanwhile, a local church reached out to assist in providing free internet to the Beaufort residential complex and the day care centre itself and all are working closely with Space X in the US to explore the Starlink satellite internet access programme.

All parties are hoping to continue the collaboration to allow for increased wellbeing and communication for the older person.