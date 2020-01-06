Sci-Tech 100: The rising science and technology stars to watch in 2020

A new year, a new decade, and a new selection of sci-tech leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs and innovators we expect to see more from.

Throughout 2019, we at Siliconrepublic.com profiled and followed the stories of those making an impact in the world of sci-tech. From newcomers to veterans and everyone in between, we selected our latest Sci-Tech 100 from those who we deemed ones to watch for the year ahead.

In a world undergoing immense change, these 25 science-led game-changers are working to make it a better place in 2020.

2019 was a year of significant ups and downs for science, but these 25 amazing people we’ve featured over the past 12 months are set to make this a year of significant change.

FEATURING: LOUISE MCGRATH | ENDA BARRETT | ASHLEY SHEW | CARMEL MAJIDI | MEREDITH WHITTAKER | AISLING CONNOLLY | ERIK TRASK | DEBBIE O’REILLY | DEEMA ALMASRI | RORY MONAGHAN | CAILBHE DOHERTY | CAITLIN VANDER WEELE | HAYLEY HUNG | KRISTINE VAN HET ERVE GRUNNET | CONOR MCGINN | FIONA MCGILLICUDDY | MADHU BHASKARAN | EIMEAR DOLAN | EMMA WHELAN | TANYA LOKOT | JAMES BLACKWELL | ÁINE RYALL | WENYUE ZOU | JASMINE HEADLAM | VALERIA NICOLOSI

Amid a huge year for start-ups, both in Ireland and further afield, we identified 25 promising entrepreneurs who are poised to disrupt their respective fields.

With more accelerators, resources and VC backing available now than ever before, it’s likely we’re going to see countless more unicorns, with billions more invested in start-ups all over the world in the coming year. And these entrepreneurs are expected to transform how we live, work and socialise in 2020 and beyond.

FEATURING: EOIN HINCHY | ANNIE SLATTERY | WENDY OKE | EDUOARD NATTÉE | TRIONA MULLANE | HANNAH WRIXON | AMIRA VALLIANI | FIDELMA MCGUIRK | ANITA FINNEGAN | MARTIN BROWN | LAURA HAMILTON | PAUL KLANSCHEK | JENNIFER HOURIHANE | JOHN O’CONNOR | DARYA YEGORINA | LEWIS LOANE | BRIAN DALY | AYAH BDEIR | JACK O’SULLIVAN | ANDREW CAMERON | RICHARD KENNEDY | FIONA EDWARDS MURPHY | ANIL SRIVASTAVA | DAVID MCDONNELL | PATRICIA SCANLON

These 25 sci-tech decision-makers have all demonstrated both a proven track record in the world of technology and a keen insight into how it is set to evolve in the next year.

With roles such as chief information officer, chief technology officer, chief information security officer and more, these people are on the front lines of digital transformation, data security and product development, and their insights are worth following as we enter a new decade.

FEATURING: JACKY FOX | IAN HOOD | HELEN SUN | DIDIER CLAVERO | DEIRDRE LEE | MARK RISHER | LIZ JOYCE | FRANK O’DEA | WENDY PFEIFFER | GRAHAM MURPHY | EAMONN DOYLE | AISLING KEEGAN | PAUL WALSH | CATHERINE GARDINER | TIM HYNES | RAVI SINGH | SIÂN JOHN | GERHARD KÖSTLER | ROBERT MCARDLE | RACHEL HIGHAM | MIKE LOUGHRAN | CIARÁN FORDE | BRIDGET KENYON | ASHWATH NAGARAJ | DMITRY SHIMANSKY

As the science and technology sectors continue to thrive, we also looked at 25 leaders worth following to keep on top of everything sci-tech, from developments with the latest start-ups to cutting-edge science, and advances in areas from finance to pharma.

Some are new to their roles, others have been guiding the way for some time, but all will no doubt have plenty in store in 2020.

FEATURING: PAUL MCELVANEY | EDEL CREELY | JOE MCGINLEY | DOROTHY CREAVEN | NOEL MORAN | SHARON MCCOOEY | DÁIRE KEOGH | ÁINE KERR | PHIL CODD | ELAINE MURPHY | WILLIAM SCANLON | BRIAN DUFFY | SARAH BOURKE | ANDREW LYNCH | PAT BURKE | AISLING HASSELL | PETER MCCARTHY | CHRISTIAN KINNEAR | FAYE THOMAS | NOEL O’CONNOR | CHRIS PAUL | SHARON CUNNINGHAM | DES TRAYNOR | SHEILA DONEGAN | KILLIAN MACDONALD

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.