Weekend takeaway: Kick-start the sci-tech new year

Everything you need to know to start the year in sci-tech, from computer science in Irish schools to the ozone and coral reefs.

The first Leaving Certificate exams in computer science will take place in 2020.

Microsoft reveals it is to put its algorithms to good use by helping to create a single blood test that could determine dozens, if not hundreds, of illnesses.

Abodoo gets a helping hand from Dan Kiely, one of Ireland’s most successful entrepreneurs.

The damage being done to the world’s coral reefs has increased to such a scale that researchers now believe a full recovery is impossible.

Facebook’s chief executive wants to make major improvements to the platform.

It was inevitable that devices made by Californian giant Apple would also succumb to the CPU vulnerabilities striking terror across the tech world.

Angel investors get ready to take a punt on the big trends in tech.

In one of few good news stories about our planet’s environment, scientists find the first proof that the ozone hole is shrinking.

A new EU project aims to create a better internet for future generations.

AT&T aims to launch the first standards-based mobile 5G service in the US.