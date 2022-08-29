Science ed programme seeks to inspire kids to tackle complex challenges

Science Foundation Ireland’s materials science research centre, Amber, is running a free education programme designed for teachers by teachers.

A new science education programme designed to help inspire the next generation of scientists in Ireland has been launched today (29 August).

The free programme is being made available for teachers by Amber, the Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Centre for Advanced Materials and BioEngineering Research at Trinity College Dublin.

The programme has a number of different streams, all designed for different age groups, from Junior Infants to Transition Year students.

According to Amber’s education manager, Dr Amy Fahy, the programme aims to provide students with a positive view of science through practical activities.

“From climate change to the energy crisis, so much of what children hear about the scientific world might sound very complicated and gloomy so our programme is specifically designed to inspire and to equip them with the knowledge and confidence that they need to explore and address societal challenges.”

As part of the programme, Amber is offering cost-free co-taught sessions and visits from scientists to bring materials science to life in the classroom.

Fahy said that she and her team wanted the course to be “as practical and relevant as possible.” She added that many of the activities are linked to sustainable development goals which Amber’s own researchers and scientists are currently working on. Some of the projects students can expect to work on include creating biodegradable plastics and exploring electricity and chemical reactions.

“This programme will help our youngest generation to develop important 21st-century skills such as communication, collaboration, and critical thinking as well as the foundations of literacy and numeracy,” said Fahy, who is herself a primary school teacher. “Ultimately, we want to equip teachers across Ireland with the tools and activities that could unlock a passion and possibly a future career in science for their pupils.”

More information on Amber’s education programmes can be found on its website.

