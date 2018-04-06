Weekend takeaway: Sorting science fact from science fiction

Your weekend digest includes the influence of science fiction on sci-tech, the single-digit club in Silicon Valley and the ongoing changes at Facebook.

In many instances, sci-fi writers have dreamed up technologies that have since become realities. We look back at some of the best literature-inspired STEM innovations.

Younger entrepreneurs in technology and finance don’t see obstacles in their path, Claire Lee tells John Kennedy.

Facebook makes its data policy clearer as the Cambridge Analytica scandal continues to roll on.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg admits network probe underway as CEO Mark Zuckerberg is due to appear before US Congress next week.

Microsoft is diverting a chunk of its budget into IoT research and development, while a new wearable from MIT can read your mind.

Dr Maeve Liston is looking to boost scientific thinking among primary-school students. She spoke to Dr Claire O’Connell.

Handling big changes in your life, even positive ones, can be difficult, but adopting some of these techniques could alleviate the stress.

The advent of citizen IT developers is upon us, but the question remains as to whether IT professionals should celebrate or be wary of the trend.

To streamline the recruitment process, many CVs now go through preliminary screening, which is assessed by algorithms. So, how do you ensure your CV passes the test? Hays’ Jane McNeill has some advice.

Looking for your dream job within the biopharma sector? Find out which top companies you can meet at NIBRT’s Careers in Biopharma event.