Weekend takeaway: Sorting science fact from science fiction

Prediction or influence? Science-fiction books that forecast the future
In many instances, sci-fi writers have dreamed up technologies that have since become realities. We look back at some of the best literature-inspired STEM innovations.
SVB’s Claire Lee: ‘Time to end the single-digit club’
Younger entrepreneurs in technology and finance don’t see obstacles in their path, Claire Lee tells John Kennedy.
A guide to the new privacy changes at Facebook
Facebook makes its data policy clearer as the Cambridge Analytica scandal continues to roll on.
Facebook fears more Cambridge Analytica-like breaches
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg admits network probe underway as CEO Mark Zuckerberg is due to appear before US Congress next week.
Microsoft to funnel $5bn into IoT research over the next four years
Microsoft is diverting a chunk of its budget into IoT research and development, while a new wearable from MIT can read your mind.
How can we ignite the STEM spark at primary school?
Dr Maeve Liston is looking to boost scientific thinking among primary-school students. She spoke to Dr Claire O’Connell.
How to handle change in your career and beyond
Handling big changes in your life, even positive ones, can be difficult, but adopting some of these techniques could alleviate the stress.
Citizen IT developers: Friend or foe of the IT industry?
The advent of citizen IT developers is upon us, but the question remains as to whether IT professionals should celebrate or be wary of the trend.
3 steps to optimise your CV for algorithms
To streamline the recruitment process, many CVs now go through preliminary screening, which is assessed by algorithms. So, how do you ensure your CV passes the test? Hays’ Jane McNeill has some advice.
9 companies you can meet at NIBRT’s Careers in Biopharma event
Looking for your dream job within the biopharma sector? Find out which top companies you can meet at NIBRT’s Careers in Biopharma event.