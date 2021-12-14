Ireland urged by RIA to help UK’s involvement with Horizon Europe

The RIA said the ongoing delay is a concern for the whole research community in Ireland as it puts strategic partnerships at risk.

The Royal Irish Academy (RIA) has urged Ireland’s Government to help finalise the UK’s involvement with Horizon Europe, as it fears ongoing delays are putting research partnerships in jeopardy.

The State has been asked to use its influence with the European Commission to speed up the approval for the UK into the largest ever funding instrument for research and innovation in Europe.

There have been ongoing delays for the EU to approve the UK’s association with the Horizon Europe programme despite it being agreed in the December 2020 Trade and Co-operation Agreement, the RIA said.

It added that the UK is an important and strategic research partner as Irish researchers have developed strong partnerships with groups in the UK and Northern Ireland.

Horizon Europe is important for these partnerships as it improves access to the resources, knowledge and infrastructure of partner countries while also allowing travel grants to facilitate cross-border networking and collaboration on projects.

RIA president Dr Mary Canning said this is an issue of concern for the whole research community on the island of Ireland.

“Research and education represent an essential, highly productive and apolitical source of collaboration between Ireland, Northern Ireland, Britain and mainland Europe for the benefit of all,” Canning added.

Horizon Europe launched in Ireland in March and will run from 2021 to 2027, having directly followed Horizon 2020. With a budget of €95.5bn, the overarching goals of the programme are to strengthen science and technology in the European Union, boost the region’s capacity and competitiveness in innovation, and deliver research projects that serve the EU’s priorities.

The EU Commission faced pressure in November when a joint-statement was issued by over 1,000 universities, 56 academies of science and 33 rectors’ associations, urging it to implement the UK into Horizon Europe.

The UK recently announced it would guarantee funding for the first wave of successful UK-based applicants to Horizon Europe if the delays for confirmed association continue. This decision has been welcomed by the RIA.

In January 2020, a leading UK scientist expressed concerns that Brexit could cause “significant damage” to the future of science in the UK.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.