Weekend Takeaway: 10 Science Week stories to stoke your curiosity


A kebab stick loaded with sausages, courgette slices and onion wedges roasts over an open fire.
In a week that celebrates all things science, we’ve been looking back at the year’s scientific achievements, and getting a close-up look at Irish science careers.

Wonder kids: Make way for the science generation

Nine children stand in a row holding up Science Apprentice posters and smiling.

The nine members of the Science Apprentice Wonder Panel, from left: Abhinav Sathiaseelan, Anoushka Sathiaseelan, Angie Sewell, Aoibhlinn Steger, Andy Lowbridge, Callum McGrath, Gemma Whelan, Rachel Mulligan and Lauren Boyd Smith. Image: Freddie Stevens

Science Week started strong with Siliconrepublic.com editor John Kennedy calling for curiosity in science to be kindled at a young age, then encouraged and fostered over a lifetime.

Step inside a 3D-printing research centre manufacturing the future

3D-printed letters spelling 'I-Form' stand in front of a large orange robotic arm.

The Kuka industrial robot at I-Form. Image: Connor McKenna

This being Science Week, we wanted to get up close with research happening right here in Dublin. Thanks to Sylvia Leatham at I-Form, the Science Foundation Ireland research centre, we got to do just that with an exclusive photo-led look at the future of manufacturing and the possibilities of 3D printing.

10 leading scientists reveal their unsung heroes

A woman and child are exploring a forest with binoculars.

We’ve been profiling science heroes through our Science Uncovered series for some time now. This week, though, we highlighted their science role models who deserve recognition.

10 Irish science-based start-ups to watch

Close up of the lenses of a microscope.

From science heroes to science start-ups, Kennedy also gave us his selection of the hottest Irish start-ups building a business around scientific research and development.

7 Irish science stories that made serious waves in 2018 so far

A large wave curls around a low sun in the background.

We also asked our chief science reporter, Colm Gorey, to round up his choice of the Irish science stories stealing the spotlight this year.

‘Industry 4.0 is one of the greatest challenges facing manufacturing’

A man stands in a factory with exposed brick walls.

Prof Conor McCarthy. Image: Confirm

For our Leaders’ Insights series this week, we kept the science theme going with input from Prof Conor McCarthy, who is a chair of lightweight structures in the Faculty of Science and Engineering at the University of Limerick as well as the centre director for the new Science Foundation Ireland Confirm smart manufacturing research centre.

What do you wish you knew at the start of your science career?

A young boy and girl dressed as scientists, playing with an assortment of beakers, dreaming of a science career.

Our Careers team also took up the Science Week banner with an in-depth look at science careers, starting with this piece from editor Jenny Darmody asking experienced scientists what advice they would give the early-career version of themselves.

Is your life sciences salary where it should be?

A pink piggy bank standing beside two lab beakers with blue liquid, representing salaries in life sciences.

Continuing the thread of science career advice, Hays’ Paul Strouts offered his tips on how to evaluate your salary in life sciences.

Can I get a science job without a science degree?

A woman with a science job in a blue lab coat sitting at a laptop in a lab office. Other scientists work in the background.

Scientists working at NIBRT. Image: NIBRT

Darmody also set out to ask if there are science careers out there for those who don’t have a PhD or even a general degree in science to their name. The answer might surprise you!

#StopAndAsk: Your Science Week questions answered

A stack of colourful sticky notes and on the top one is drawn a question mark.

And finally, more science questions were answered by the amazing science communicators Dr Shaun O’Boyle and Dr Fergus McAuliffe as part of Science Week’s #StopAndAsk campaign.