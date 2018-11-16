Weekend Takeaway: 10 Science Week stories to stoke your curiosity

In a week that celebrates all things science, we’ve been looking back at the year’s scientific achievements, and getting a close-up look at Irish science careers.

Science Week started strong with Siliconrepublic.com editor John Kennedy calling for curiosity in science to be kindled at a young age, then encouraged and fostered over a lifetime.

This being Science Week, we wanted to get up close with research happening right here in Dublin. Thanks to Sylvia Leatham at I-Form, the Science Foundation Ireland research centre, we got to do just that with an exclusive photo-led look at the future of manufacturing and the possibilities of 3D printing.

We’ve been profiling science heroes through our Science Uncovered series for some time now. This week, though, we highlighted their science role models who deserve recognition.

From science heroes to science start-ups, Kennedy also gave us his selection of the hottest Irish start-ups building a business around scientific research and development.

We also asked our chief science reporter, Colm Gorey, to round up his choice of the Irish science stories stealing the spotlight this year.

For our Leaders’ Insights series this week, we kept the science theme going with input from Prof Conor McCarthy, who is a chair of lightweight structures in the Faculty of Science and Engineering at the University of Limerick as well as the centre director for the new Science Foundation Ireland Confirm smart manufacturing research centre.

Our Careers team also took up the Science Week banner with an in-depth look at science careers, starting with this piece from editor Jenny Darmody asking experienced scientists what advice they would give the early-career version of themselves.

Continuing the thread of science career advice, Hays’ Paul Strouts offered his tips on how to evaluate your salary in life sciences.

Darmody also set out to ask if there are science careers out there for those who don’t have a PhD or even a general degree in science to their name. The answer might surprise you!

And finally, more science questions were answered by the amazing science communicators Dr Shaun O’Boyle and Dr Fergus McAuliffe as part of Science Week’s #StopAndAsk campaign.