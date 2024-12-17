All I want for Christmas is … a list of scientific heroes

No Father Christmas on this list, but we do have the ‘father of information theory’ and the ‘godfather of AI’. Does that sound like an offer you’ll check twice?

Throughout the year, we asked researchers who appeared in our Science Uncovered series to name their unsung heroes of science. From musicians to machine learning experts, here are some of the inspired answers we received.

Diabetes, polio and the value of open research

To kick off our list, we have cancer biotherapeutics researcher Denis Collins, who in spotlighting these particular scientists, not only admires their research but their commitment to making their discoveries freely available.

Frederick Banting, James Collip, John McLeod and Charles Best discovered insulin and a method for purifying it, which led to the first treatment for type 1 diabetes, up until then a deadly disease, and saved millions of lives. “While this triumph of medical science is in itself worthy of mention,” Collins said, “the fact that the inventors chose not to profit from their discovery by selling their patents to the University of Toronto for $1 is a fascinating decision.”

Similarly, virologist Jonas Salk, who discovered a vaccine for polio, a highly infectious disease that mostly affects young children, in the 1950s, “committed to share the vaccine with multiple pharmaceutical companies for free”, Collins explained. When asked in an interview who owned the patent for the vaccine, Salk replied: “Well, the people, I would say. There is no patent. Could you patent the sun?”

“Would (or should) such decisions be made today?” Collins wonders.

Jane Grimson

Computer scientist Declan O’Sullivan sang the praises of Trinity College Dublin pro-chancellor Jane Grimson.

Grimson, who was born in Scotland in 1949, was the first woman to graduate from engineering at Trinity when she obtained her degree in 1970. After completing an MSc at the University of Toronto and a PhD at the University of Edinburgh, she returned to Trinity to lecture in computer science, where she published widely in the fields of database systems and health informatics.

During her career, she was the first woman dean of Trinity’s engineering faculty and became the first women president of the Institution of Engineers of Ireland in 1999.

She also supported the recruitment and promotion of women in STEM throughout her career. In 2006, she helped set up Trinity’s Centre for Women in Science and Engineering Research.

“Her pioneering work laid the foundational aspects of my research interests and continues to inspire the next generation of researchers,” O’Sullivan said.

“In a field predominantly occupied by men at the time, Prof Grimson not only broke down barriers but also paved the way for future generations of women in tech.”

Douglas Engelbart

Software engineer Daniel Hickey is inspired by internet visionary Douglas Engelbart.

Born in the US in 1925, Engelbart decided in the early 1950s that he wanted to make the world a better place and believed computers would be the key to that mission. He studied and worked at University of California, Berkeley, before taking up a position at the Stanford Research Institute, where he was part of a team that pioneered computer interface elements include the mouse, hypertext and precursors to the graphical user interface.

“His work laid the foundation for how we interact with computers today, but his contributions often go unrecognised,” Hickey said.

“His belief in technology as a tool to augment human capabilities resonates strongly with my own work in XR [extended reality], where the goal is to enhance learning and problem-solving through innovative tools.”

They Might Be Giants

“My unsung heroes of science are ironically very well sung in the sense that they are a rock band,” said AI and data analytics researcher Tomás Ward.

Ward has a soft spot for alternative rock band They Might Be Giants, which was formed in 1982 in New York by John Flansburgh and John Linnell. The band is known for humorous lyrics, experimental styles and unconventional instruments. Among the band’s discography are five educational albums for children.

“Both my children learned about solar physics and the solar system from the really catchy song ‘Why does the sun shine?’,” Ward said.

Ward described the album ‘Here Comes Science’ as “educational and fun in an alternative rock format”.

“Check them out. If you ever watched the TV series ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ then you will instantly recognise them from the theme tune!”

Harrison Schmitt

Physicist Ciarán Cooling looks up to American geologist Harrison Schmitt, who trained the Apollo astronauts in geological studies. Born in 1935, Schmitt is the only professional scientist who has walked on the moon, and did so during the last Apollo mission, Apollo 17, in 1972.

“Schmitt’s efforts to train astronauts in geology enabled them to carry out more specialised scientific inquiry and he himself recovered samples which have gone on to inform theories on the moon’s core,” Cooling said.

“Schmitt and his colleagues were vital in getting the most scientific value out of the Apollo missions and for answering so many questions about Earth’s natural satellite.”

Claude Shannon

Cybersecurity researcher Kevin Curran admires the ‘father of information theory’ Claude Shannon for his “groundbreaking” research, which laid the foundation for the digital age.

Born in the US in 1916, Shannon was a mathematician, electrical engineer, computer scientist and cryptographer.

Curran described how Shannon’s 1948 paper, ‘A Mathematical Theory of Communication’, “introduced the concept of using binary digits (bits) to represent information”.

“This concept became central to the fields of digital communication and information processing,” Curran explained.

“His theories helped to shape the development of modern digital networks, including the internet.

“Besides his seminal contributions to information theory, Shannon also made significant contributions to cryptography, particularly during his tenure at Bell Labs and his involvement in wartime codebreaking.

“Shannon was also known for his playful and inventive personality, engaging in hobbies that ranged from juggling to unicycling, and he even built whimsical devices like a juggling robot and a chess-playing machine. He passed away in 2001, leaving behind a legacy that continues to influence technology and communication.”

John Vaughan Thompson

Marine biologist Damien Haberlin is staying close to home with his pick, John Vaughan Thompson.

British army surgeon Thompson, who was born in 1779 in New York, was also a marine biologist and made his most famous discoveries during his time in Cork, where he was posted in 1816.

Charles Darwin is known to have taken one of Thompson’s books with him on the famous second voyage of the Beagle.

Haberlin explains Thompson’s legacy: “He showed that what were thought to be different species were in fact different stages of the crab larvae, after metamorphosis.

“It is possible he invented the plankton net in its modern form, and he was, categorically, the first person to use one to make systematic observations of zooplankton, all within Cork Harbour.

“The simple plankton net remains the primary tool for countless scientist all over the world, who continue using it for systematic observations, just as Thomspon did over 200 years ago.”

Blindboy Boatclub

“I’m going to take an unconventional approach and suggest a hero of science who might not immediately come to mind,” said neuropsychologist April Hargreaves.

Choosing Irish musician, author and podcaster Blindboy Boatclub, Hargreaves said he embodies a scientific mindset – “curiosity, truth-seeking and passion for understanding the world around us”.

“What makes him remarkable is not just his personal passion for learning, but his ability to ignite that same curiosity in others. Through his weekly podcast, he dives into a wide range of topics he’s researched, delivering them in an informal and captivating way that makes listeners eager to explore further. His genuine fascination with these subjects is evident, and his approach reflects the curiosity and critical thinking that are at the core of scientific inquiry.”

Stephanie Kwolek

Police officer turned tech founder Sheelagh Brady has great admiration for Stephanie Louise Kwolek, whose polymer research led to the invention of Kevlar, an ultra-strong and ultra-thick material best known for its use in bulletproof vests.

Born in 1923, Polish-American Kwolek completed a degree in chemistry at the Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon University) in 1946. She had initially planned to become a doctor but found her chemistry research so interesting and challenging, she dropped her plans for medical school and made her career at DuPont. “This willingness to change, to follow what motivated her, makes her someone I admire,” Brady said.

“Moreover, on a personal level I appreciate more than most, her invention.”

Kwolek was inducted into the US National Inventors Hall of Fame in 1995 for her work, at the time she was only the fourth woman to have received the honour.

Geoffrey Hinton

Stock market trader turned bioinformatician Barry Scott thinks ‘the godfather of AI’ Geoffrey Hinton, highly regarded in the field of AI, deserves wider recognition.

British-Canadian Hinton, who was born in 1947, focused his research on deep learning and neural networks, and is credited with the idea of backpropagation – a way of training artificial neural networks to be more accurate by feeding error rates back through them, reducing the need for continued input from a human. His research paved the way for the rise of generative AI models such as ChatGPT.

Along with John Hopfield, Hinton was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics this year for contributions to AI and machine learning.

“While his acclaim within the AI community is significant,” Scott said, “I believe the full scope of his impact on the broader scientific field, especially as we stand on the cusp of AI’s potential to revolutionise various scientific domains, is yet to be fully appreciated.”

It’s a wonderful life

Finally, echoing the sentiments of the James Stewart Christmas classic, many researchers this year highlighted the supportive communities that make scientific enquiry possible.

First, let’s hear it for the teachers, they said. As physicist Sarah Guerin put it: “Talk to any scientist and most will name at least one teacher who set them out on their research journey.

“Investment in education, and investment in our teachers and their quality of life is an investment in scientific progress.”

Biophotonics researcher Sanathana Konugolu Venkata Sekar is of a similar view. “I feel immense gratitude and consider myself truly blessed to have had such inspirational teachers and supervisors.”

Brain tumour researcher Lily Keane hailed mentor and neurologist Prof Michelle Monje from Stanford University as “a true inspiration for women in science”, who despite an immense workload always finds time to support other researchers in her field.

Molecular biologist Jennifer Drohan named a particular schoolteacher who inspired her research – her science teacher Mrs Power. “I was lucky enough to be taught by her in her last year at the school before she retired – she was a brilliant teacher who made the subject come alive and – quite possibly – I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for her.”

And cancer researcher Tríona Ní Chonghaile also expressed gratitude for a particular teacher – her mum. “She was a passionate biology teacher and inspired me and lots of others by explaining how the body worked.”

Meanwhile, software engineer Jacek Dąbrowski said that PhD students and postdocs often do the “heavy lifting” of the research process, which can go unnoticed. “Without their dedication, many scientific advances would not be possible.” Similarly, epilepsy researcher Mark Cunningham said that the technical support staff who are “sometimes invisible” are invaluable to the research process. “I have been very lucky in my career to be supported by excellent science technicians who have assisted with a variety of research and teaching activities.”

Extending this gratitude to the wider community, then, electronics engineer Lizy Abraham said: “Throughout my life, numerous unsung heroes have played pivotal roles in shaping my journey and fostering my passion for science. These heroes come from various facets of my experiences and interactions, each contributing in their own way to my development as a researcher and thinker.”

And with a final word on community from explainable AI researcher Alison O’Connor. “It’s all the people that have mentored and supported me over the years. From lecturers in undergraduate to my parents and sisters.

“These people facilitate my ability to do science and helping someone else achieve their dream … well that’s pretty heroic in my opinion.”

