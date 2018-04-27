Weekend takeaway: We must save the bees and the seas

Essential sci-tech reading for the weekend, including a crucial vote that could save the bees and why we need to work harder to save our seas, too.
This EU vote could make a huge difference to bees’ survival
Member states of the EU are set to vote in a complete ban on a particular pesticide, potentially saving a significant amount of bees in Europe.
Behold, the most detailed, stunning star map of our galaxy ever made
Painstaking research undertaken by ESA has created a beautiful and stunning map of nearly 1.7bn stars in the Milky Way.
Ireland to become centre for biodegradable plastic with €22m project
In a major win in the effort to develop biodegradable plastic, a new €22m Irish-based research project has been revealed with help from EU funding.
Easkey Britton: ‘The sea is a powerful mirror to what’s going on in society’
When she’s not taking to the waves, Inspirefest 2018 speaker and scientist Easkey Britton is working with communities to raise awareness of the massive problem that is plastic waste.
Shells found in Scotland rewrite our understanding of climate change
An international team of scientists has found evidence that physical alterations in climate change are different to what we thought.
What’s happening at the world’s biggest start-up campus?
This summer will mark Station F’s first full year in operation. Elaine Burke caught up with Roxanne Varza to find out how start-up life at the 34,000 sq m start-up campus has been.
Hackers create ‘master key’ that unlocks millions of hotel room doors
Two cybersecurity researchers find a glaring flaw in hotel key card security.
UK parliamentary committee to push for Zuckerberg testimony
UK politicians are still keen to grill Mark Zuckerberg after Cambridge Analytica scandal.
Genealogy websites helped track down elusive Golden State Killer
Joseph James DeAngelo, the alleged Golden State Killer, was apprehended using DNA from a genealogical website.
3D-printer breakthrough could turn our skin into electronic devices
The line between human and robot is becoming increasingly blurred, with the latest breakthrough opening a new frontier in the field of skin electronics.