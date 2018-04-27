Weekend takeaway: We must save the bees and the seas

Essential sci-tech reading for the weekend, including a crucial vote that could save the bees and why we need to work harder to save our seas, too.

Member states of the EU are set to vote in a complete ban on a particular pesticide, potentially saving a significant amount of bees in Europe.

Painstaking research undertaken by ESA has created a beautiful and stunning map of nearly 1.7bn stars in the Milky Way.

In a major win in the effort to develop biodegradable plastic, a new €22m Irish-based research project has been revealed with help from EU funding.

When she’s not taking to the waves, Inspirefest 2018 speaker and scientist Easkey Britton is working with communities to raise awareness of the massive problem that is plastic waste.

An international team of scientists has found evidence that physical alterations in climate change are different to what we thought.

This summer will mark Station F’s first full year in operation. Elaine Burke caught up with Roxanne Varza to find out how start-up life at the 34,000 sq m start-up campus has been.

Two cybersecurity researchers find a glaring flaw in hotel key card security.

UK politicians are still keen to grill Mark Zuckerberg after Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Joseph James DeAngelo, the alleged Golden State Killer, was apprehended using DNA from a genealogical website.

The line between human and robot is becoming increasingly blurred, with the latest breakthrough opening a new frontier in the field of skin electronics.