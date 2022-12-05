Irish researchers lead effort to create EU data marketplace

In collaboration with EU partners, researchers at the Insight centre for data analytics will design and implement the Sedimark project.

Researchers based in Ireland are helping create a digital marketplace for efficient and secure data trading within the European Union.

The three-year Sedimark project, or Secure Decentralised Intelligent Data Marketplace, will be led by researchers at Insight, the Science Foundation Ireland research centre for data analytics, based at University College Dublin (UCD).

Aligned with recent strategy to make the EU a world-leading data hub, Sedimark will see the development of a decentralised data market platform that will use technologies such as blockchain and machine learning to enable secure data governance and high-quality analytics.

The project is funded by the EU’s Horizon Europe programme and will involve collaboration with a consortium of EU partners. It will see test usage in industrial and governmental organisation across the EU, including smart city initiatives and utility companies in the energy and water sectors.

“The Sedimark consortium brings together diverse research expertise from across the EU,” said Dr Aonghus Lawlor of Insight and UCD.

“At Insight, we’re excited to be contributing our expertise in distributed machine learning and recommender systems towards the goal of creating a viable privacy-preserving decentralised data space for Europe.”

Lawlor is joined by Prof Neil Hurley and Dr Elias Tragos in leading the Sedimark project, which is expected to create at least four new research positions at Insight.

“In today’s data-driven economy, there is a growing need to streamline the process by which industrial and governmental entities can make their datasets available to one another,” added Hurley.

“While the EU’s data remains siloed within individual organisations, its potential for data-driven growth remains deeply constrained. The benefits that Sedimark will introduce through its use of blockchain data governance and distributed data analytics could be enormous.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.