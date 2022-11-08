New alliance aims to decarbonise the chip supply chain

Members of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium aim to reduce emissions across the chip supply chain and will hold sessions at the COP27 climate conference this week.

Companies across the semiconductor supply chain have banded together in a bid to reduce the sector’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) has 65 founding members and includes both major chip manufacturers and their customers.

Some of the big founding members include Intel, Micron, Samsung, SK Hynix, TSMC, AMD, Google and Microsoft.

The new semiconductor consortium was formed with SEMI, the industry association for the electronics manufacturing and design supply chain.

The overall goal of the SCC members is to create common approaches, technology innovations and communications channels to continuously reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The members also plan to set short and long-term decarbonisation targets to hit net-zero emissions by 2050, while reporting progress on their emissions annually.

The founding members have all affirmed support for the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

SEMI president and CEO Ajit Manocha praised the founding members for their leadership “in this crucial initiative”.

“While individual companies have taken significant steps to decarbonise, the industry must band together to develop green solutions and drive toward net zero,” Manocha said. “I encourage every company across the value chain to join the SCC and contribute to this crucial mission.”

A recent report by Greenpeace East Asia and Stand Earth found that while many tech companies have pledged to use 100pc renewable energy across their own operations, their supply chains are still heavily reliant on fossil fuels.

The report added that emissions from key semiconductor manufacturers such as Samsung, TSMC, Intel and SK Hynix have been on the rise since 2019.

Representatives from the SCC member companies and SEMI will hold informational sessions this week at COP27, the United Nations climate conference taking place in Egypt.

Before last year’s COP26 talks in Glasgow, experts warned that the summit was the world’s last chance to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius this century. However, a new UN report found even if all nations meet their climate goals this decade, the planet would still heat by 2.5 degrees Celsius.

