SETU researcher uses AI to diagnose heart problems in babies

According to Dr Lizy Abraham, there is an urgent need to develop more effective and accessible diagnostic tools for congenital heart diseases in newborns.

Dr Lizy Abraham is head of the Emerging Networks Labs Division in the Walton Institute at South East Technological University (SETU). Her research team is developing AI tools to improve diagnostics for children with congenital heart diseases (CHDs). CHDs are malformations of the heart structure that are present at birth.

Earlier this year, she was awarded funding as part of a collaborative initiative between Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) and the Irish Research Council (IRC) to support early-career researchers and to encourage a cohesive research ecosystem in Ireland.

Abraham has always had what she describes as “an immense curiosity” for science and technology.

“My biggest motivation stems from this inherent curiosity and the relentless desire to discover new results. I thrive on the excitement of uncovering answers and solving complex problems,” she says.

Abraham completed a degree in electronics and communications engineering and a master’s degree in communications systems, before completing a PhD specialising in image-signal processing at the University of Kerala, India. She undertook postdoctoral research at the Tyndall National Institute in University College Cork, working on wireless sensor networks, and joined the Walton Institute in 2021.

One of her biggest achievements to date is working as the principal investigator on the WESAT (Women Engineered Satellite) which was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation on 1 January 2024. It stands as India’s first satellite payload developed by a women-only institute and Kerala’s inaugural student satellite.

She is also involved in various outreach activities and training programmes, aimed, she says, “at bridging technological gaps and fostering innovations”.

Tell us about your current research.

I am currently leading a research project that tackles the significant challenge of diagnosing congenital heart diseases (CHDs) in newborns. It has received €556,070 in SFI-IRC funding.

Traditional methods, such as using a stethoscope to detect heart murmurs, rely heavily on a physician’s experience. Although echocardiography is the gold standard for diagnosing CHDs, it requires young children to remain still for 30 to 45 minutes, making it neither feasible nor cost-effective for all suspected cases.

Our innovative solution employs AI to analyse phonocardiogram (PCG) signals, which are recordings of heart sounds captured with a digital stethoscope. The goal is to create an automated system that provides objective interpretations of these heart sounds, complementing traditional methods and reducing the reliance on expensive and time-consuming echocardiograms. This approach aims to make early diagnosis of CHDs more accessible and efficient.

The project began with the realisation that while traditional methods are effective, they have significant limitations regarding accessibility and cost. We assembled a dedicated team with expertise in AI, signal processing and paediatric cardiology to address these challenges.

Initially, we will focus on developing and validating algorithms that can accurately analyse and classify heart murmurs from PCG signals. Over time, our research will evolve to include extensive testing and refinement of these algorithms to ensure their reliability and accuracy.

Automatic analysis of heart sounds in children presents unique challenges due to difficulties in collecting flawless data. Children are often uncooperative during the acquisition process, generating inevitable noise. Additionally, the varying heart rates in children result in different numbers of cardiac cycles at different times, complicating the classification process. The presence of innocent murmurs in children further complicates the detection of pathological murmurs.

Support from paediatric cardiologists and hospitals is crucial for the successful completion of this project. Dr Adam James from Children’s Health Ireland (CHI), Crumlin and Dr Saji Philip from Medical Mission Hospital in Kerala, India, are collaborating with us and have agreed to provide data.

CHI Crumlin, Ireland’s largest paediatric hospital and the national centre for paediatric heart diseases, will contribute a substantial amount of data and will hugely support this project to develop a useful system that will detect child heart diseases much easier.

The collected data will be annotated by these doctors. We will also develop a web application for computer-aided paediatric heart disease diagnosis, which will be trialled by physicians and primary healthcare providers. This application will help GPs detect cardiac disorders in children, thereby reducing diagnostic delays and unnecessary referrals for expensive echocardiograms.

Our research aligns closely with EU health policy objectives and has the potential to significantly impact the international medical community by providing a more economical and accessible solution for paediatric heart disease diagnosis.

In your opinion, why is your research important?

This research is crucial because it addresses the significant need for more effective and accessible diagnostic tools for congenital heart diseases in newborns.

Our research integrates artificial intelligence with PCG analysis to develop a more objective and efficient tool for detecting heart murmurs and diagnosing CHDs. This AI-based system has the potential to enhance diagnostic accuracy, reduce the need for expensive echocardiograms and make early detection more accessible.

This could significantly improve patient care by enabling timely intervention and treatment, ultimately leading to better health outcomes for affected children.

What inspired you to become a researcher?

My journey into research began with a profound curiosity for science and mathematics that was nurtured from a young age. Growing up, my curiosity was a constant source of motivation.

I actively participated in science exhibitions, where my keen interest in understanding the underlying principles of scientific phenomena was matched by a desire to explore and solve complex problems. Attending these exhibitions provided me with a platform to challenge myself and apply theoretical knowledge in practical ways.

As a student from a small village school, I was often in competition with peers from more advanced institutions. This experience taught me the value of innovative thinking and creative problem-solving, as I needed to develop novel approaches to stand out.

One particularly formative experience was participating in the Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (a leading science organisation in the state of Kerala) science festivals during my school days, a competition that evaluated our scientific curiosity, knowledge and innovation. This event, along with other local science competitions, encouraged me to pursue my interests with greater intensity and rigour. For this competition, I conducted studies on pest effects in local agricultural fields, which involved collecting data from the Krishi Bhavan (Agriculture Department), plotting graphs and analysing the results. This practical experience not only enhanced my research skills but also connected my academic interests with real-world applications.

What are some of the biggest challenges or misconceptions you face as a researcher in your field?

One of the biggest challenges I face is securing consistent funding. Research, especially in advanced areas such as AI and ICT, often requires significant financial resources for equipment, data collection and personnel. Unfortunately, funding is not always guaranteed and the competition for grants is intense. This financial uncertainty can hinder progress and limit the scope of potential research projects.

Another major challenge is the misconception that research yields immediate results. The reality is that research is a painstaking and iterative process. It involves a lot of trial and error, where experiments may not always lead to the desired outcomes on the first attempt. This can be frustrating and requires a great deal of patience and perseverance. The journey from hypothesis to conclusive findings is often long and fraught with setbacks.

Additionally, there is a common misunderstanding about the nature of scientific progress. Many people expect breakthroughs to happen quickly and consistently, not realising that significant discoveries are the result of cumulative effort over extended periods. This can lead to unrealistic expectations from funding bodies, stakeholders and the general public.

Despite these challenges, the rewards of research are immense. Each setback provides valuable insights and every small success builds the foundation for future advancements. Patience, persistence and a passion for discovery are essential traits for overcoming these hurdles. By continuously striving and adapting, researchers can ultimately make meaningful contributions to their fields and society as a whole.

Do you think public engagement with science and data has changed in recent years?

Yes, public engagement with science and data has significantly changed in recent years. Several factors have contributed to this shift, making science more accessible and engaging to a broader audience.

Firstly, the rise of digital technology and social media has transformed how information is disseminated and consumed. Scientists and researchers now have platforms to share their work directly with the public, bypassing traditional media filters. This direct communication allows for more immediate and transparent sharing of scientific discoveries and data.

Secondly, there has been an increased emphasis on science communication and public outreach in the scientific community. Researchers are now more aware of the importance of making their work understandable and relevant to non-experts. Initiatives like public lectures, science festivals, podcasts and online forums have become more common, helping to bridge the gap between scientists and the public.

The Covid-19 pandemic also heightened public awareness and interest in scientific research. The urgency and global impact of the pandemic underscored the importance of understanding scientific data and research findings. This has led to greater public demand for accurate information and has highlighted the role of science in addressing critical issues.

Furthermore, open science initiatives and increased transparency in research practices have made scientific data more accessible. Open-access journals, preprint servers and data repositories allow the public and other researchers to access and scrutinise scientific findings more easily. This openness fosters trust and engagement by allowing people to see the underlying data and methodologies used in scientific studies.

Overall, these changes have made science more inclusive and participatory, encouraging a more informed and engaged public. This increased engagement is crucial for addressing complex global challenges that require collective understanding and action.

