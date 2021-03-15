SFI and Avaya team up to develop next-gen AI

The AI research project will explore the development of new types of AI and machine learning to improve customer experience solutions.

A new collaborative research programme to develop and test the next generation of AI has been announced today (15 March).

Insight, the Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) research centre for data analytics, has joined forces with US communications company Avaya to explore the development of new types of machine learning AI. This next-generation AI is expected to deliver more advanced automation and data mining in contact centre applications.

Avaya specialises in unified business communications and helping companies with digital transformation. While it’s headquartered in North Carolina, the company has a hub in Galway.

The research project aims to help Avaya implement smarter and faster AI capabilities in its communications and collaboration tools to improve customer experience and operational efficiency.

Mike Conroy, vice-president of R&D at Avaya, said the company plans to develop next-generation customer experience through better real-time insights and context powered through new AI methods.

“By partnering in this project with Insight at NUI Galway, we can help our customers and end users realise even greater levels of augmented AI experience across seamlessly blended automated and assisted customer engagement channels,” he said.

Prof Mathieu d’Aquin, site director for Insight and principal investigator on the project, said: “Hundreds of millions of people around the world are consumers of ever-improving AI, developed in the hope of making their experiences better while simultaneously improving business efficiency.

“Essentially the research we will conduct and systems we will test, thanks to the partnership with Avaya, is all part of making those improvements.”

Prof Mark Ferguson, SFI director general, added that the project “elevates Ireland’s international reputation for research excellence with impact, while developing a competitive edge in emerging technologies” that have business applications in the real world.

SFI launched its 2025 strategy at the beginning of this month, which included plans to develop future skills and work more closely with stakeholders to anticipate what’s next in science and tech.