SFI centre in Galway looks to the cloud to boost genomics data science

The Centre for Research Training will use a new cloud platform to explore the use of AI and data analytics tools across vast genomics data sets.

A Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) centre hosted by NUI Galway is receiving new cloud infrastructure to help advance data science and research in the area of genomics.

The SFI Centre for Research Training (CRT) in Genomics Data Science is being supported by independent software vendor Define Tech in partnership with Irish cloud provider CloudCIX. These companies will establish a new cloud platform for the centre.

Genomics data science is focused on decoding and analysing the information within the DNA of our genomes. Uncovering more information from the human genome could help with the diagnosis and prevention of human disease.

However, the amount of data produced from mapping a single genome is enormous, creating a challenge for scientists.

The goal of this cloud project is to help researchers explore the use of AI and data analytics tools across vast genomics data sets. It is hoped that students using the new platform will become future leaders in the field of data science.

“The purpose of this project – the first of its kind in Ireland – is to maximise the benefits of technological advances in cloud computing to support genomics research and future applications of genomics in Ireland,” said Cathal Seoighe, director of the CRT in Genomics Data Science and professor at NUI Galway.

“Having the opportunity to work closely with local technology experts from CloudCIX and DefineTech to help shape cloud computing services for genomics in Ireland and to train a cohort of highly skilled cloud-native PhD graduates is the most exciting aspect of this joint venture,” he added.

The centre is one of six CRTs funded under a €100m SFI initiative launched in 2019.

It aims to train more than 100 PhD students in genomics data science at NUI Galway, University College Dublin, Trinity College Dublin, the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, University College Cork, Dublin City University and Queen’s University Belfast.

