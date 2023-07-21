Sligo medtech Arrotek wins two top life science awards

Arrotek was named Life Sciences Company of the Year and won the Overall Excellence in Life Sciences award.

Medical device company Arrotek won two awards at the prestigious Life Science Industry Awards earlier this month.

At this year’s ceremony on 6 July, the Sligo-based medtech was named the Life Sciences Company of the Year and also won the Overall Excellence in Life Sciences award. Arrotek was competing against other established names in the sector such as Biostór Ireland, Kora Healthcare, PTC Therapeutics and Deciphex.

The awards are designed to celebrate Ireland’s successful life sciences industry, with 20 categories for pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and medical device companies. The shortlisted companies included a mix of indigenous Irish businesses and multinational corporations.

Arrotek was founded in 2005 by Mark Pugh and Ger O’Carroll and specialises in the design and manufacture of minimally invasive medical devices. The medtech has various global clients including medtech businesses, medical professionals, inventors and entrepreneurs.

The company offers various services around the creation of medical devices, including the creation of prototypes to test potential products and regulatory advice to ensure devices are compliant with global medical standards.

Speaking on the awards, O’Carroll said the company was “delighted” to win due to the strength of other companies in Ireland’s life sciences sector.

“We work hard at Arrotek to exceed the expectations of our clients and push the boundaries of minimally invasive medical device innovation,” O’Carroll said. “We work with start-up companies through to leading multinationals, so we have a highly skilled and committed team. Getting recognition from our industry peers is a great achievement for everyone at Arrotek.”

Arrotek has been on a period of growth in recent years, opening its current Sligo headquarters in 2019 and undergoing a large expansion last year. Pugh said the company now has more than 100 people and has gained “important export markets like the US”.

“We have ambitious objectives, but I have no doubt we will look back on these awards as important milestones in our journey,” Pugh said.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.