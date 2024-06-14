Soapbox Science hitting Dublin again, with thrilling line-up of speakers

From vaccines to tiny onions and dirty water, Dublin’s Soapbox Science is a good shout this weekend.

Soapbox Science Dublin returns this Saturday (15 June) to South King Street, with 12 women and non-binary scientists taking to their soap boxes in a series of talks.

The free, family-oriented event, which will run from 12pm to 3pm, gives each participant 15 minutes to delve into their area of expertise, “breaking barriers and promoting diversity in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEMM)”.

This year’s event will include discussions on a broad range of topics, including sustainability, genetics, advancements in fertility and vaccinations. The Dublin day is one of 34 Soapbox Science events happening worldwide and “stands proud as a beacon of inclusivity and empowerment for women and non-binary individuals”.

The speakers taking part in the event are from University College Dublin (UCD), Trinity College Dublin (TCD), the RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dublin City University (DCU), Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies (DIAS), Maynooth University and the University of Galway.

Part of the UCD cohort, postdoctoral researcher Dr Joanna Drabinska is excited to share her expertise on how bacteria adapt to stress. “This event provides a unique platform to connect with the public and highlight the importance of microbial resilience in our lives,” she said. “Understanding how bacteria thrive under pressure can lead to breakthroughs in medicine and biotechnology.”

Also speaking at the 2024 event is TCD PhD researcher Eva Woods who looks forward to demystifying neuroscience and showing how brain imaging and thought signals can be used to explore diseases of the brain. “Our research can unlock new understanding of the human mind and identify new ways of understanding brain diseases like Huntington’s disease. It’s an incredible opportunity to bridge the gap between science and society,” said Woods.

The event is supported by UCD and is organised by a team of scientists from the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences and UCD.

Here is the full list of participating scientists.

Dr Joanna Drabinska, UCD

‘Under pressure: How do bacteria adapt to stress?’

Prof Silvia Giordani, DCU

‘How can nano-onions go to the target?’

Dr Viviane Chiaradia, RCSI

‘Walking towards sustainability: Plastics of the future’

Eva Woods, TCD

‘Cracking the code: Exploring brain mysteries using brain pictures and thought signals’

Robyn Stanley, RCSI

‘What’s in your genetic make-up bag?’

Julieta Maria D’Augero, UCD

‘New roads to improve fertility’

Dr Carla Mateus, Maynooth University

‘What historical meteorological records tell us about climate change in Ireland?’

Engr Lala Rukh, University of Galway

‘Is your home comfortable and healthy?’

Dr Alexandra Ruth Fogg, DIAS

‘Wind, storms and raining particles: Earth’s space weather’

Christine Butler, RCSI

‘Vaccination: In the right place and at the right time’

Saba Aghdam Tabar, UCD

‘Turning trash into treasure: Exciting ways we’re cleaning up wastewater and using it to power our future!’

Dr Seevani Bali, UCD

‘Harnessing the breeze: The rise of floating wind farms’

