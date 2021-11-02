Ireland’s latest TU will be established in the south-east in 2022

The news comes a week after it was announced that a new TU will be established in the north-west next year.

Another technological university (TU) is coming to Ireland next year, in what could be a “game changer” for the south-east of the country.

The new TU will bring together Institute of Technology Carlow and Waterford Institute of Technology, which applied for the designation earlier this year.

It was announced today (2 November) that the TU will be established in early 2022 and students graduating in the current academic year will receive university qualifications.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris, TD, described this as a “really exciting day” for higher education in the south-east region.

“After years of debate, the establishment of this new technological university will become a reality next year, and the south-east can look forward to it increasing higher education access, driving enhanced regional development and increasing opportunities for students, staff, business and enterprise, and local communities across Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford.”

Harris added that there would be further investment in the TU, with new campuses in Wexford and Waterford.

Tánaiste and Minister for Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, also highlighted the potential business benefits of another new TU.

“It will make it easier for the IDA to secure foreign direct investment for the region and is sure to become an incubator for new Irish businesses, which will become major employers in their own right,” he said.

“University of Limerick had a transformative effect on the city and mid-west region. I believe the same can happen now in Waterford and the south-east.”

‘TUs have the power to transform regions’

The news comes a week after it was announced that a new TU will also be established in the west and north-west of the country early next year.

A consortium of Institute of Technology Sligo, Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology and Letterkenny Institute of Technology received approval for TU designation, and will form a university across eight campuses from Donegal to Galway.

There have now been three TUs approved this year, adding to the growing university presence in Ireland.

The country’s first technological university, TU Dublin, was announced in 2018. It was followed by Munster TU, which was inaugurated at the beginning of this year, and Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest, which recently became Ireland’s third TU when it opened on 1 October.

Minister of State for Further Education and Skills Niall Collins, TD, said today that TUs “have the power to transform regions”.

“A TU serving the south-east will be a game changer for Waterford and Carlow and the wider region.”

