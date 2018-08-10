INNOVATION

Weekend takeaway: The new frontiers of science and tech


1 hour ago31 Views

kid imagining space
Image: Chinnapong/Shutterstock

From Trump’s plans for Space Force to the sound of science, enjoy essential sci-tech reading for the weekend.

As US plans Space Force, could World War III be fought in space?

NASA image of sunrise over Earth

Image: Non C/Shutterstock

The future of warfare could take place among the stars.

Sound of science: How to tell audio stories filled with facts and fun

Colette Kinsella stands smiling in front of a bookcase packed with books, rocks, shells and insect displays

Image: Colette Kinsella

Colette Kinsella has worked with the best names in radio, producing documentaries and podcasts with a scientific slant. Here, she tells Elaine Burke about her work.

Vodafone brings dedicated IoT SIMs to consumer telecoms market

Image: Martin Prague/Shutterstock

Dedicated internet of things V by Vodafone V-Sim cards could be a game-changer.

Is the tech talent gap actually getting worse with time?

Man jumping over chasm against ruby sunset. Is the tech talent gap actually getting worse with time?

Image: ESOlex/Shutterstock

Despite efforts on multiple fronts to address the tech talent gap, is it possible that the issue is only deteriorating with time?

Enterprise Ireland creates new fund to entice overseas start-ups

From left: Sarita Johnston, HPSU Start manager, Enterprise Ireland; Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD; and former CSF recipient Anne Lawlor, CEO and founder, Journey Protector.

From left: Sarita Johnston, HPSU Start manager, Enterprise Ireland; Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD; and former CSF recipient Anne Lawlor, CEO and founder, Journey Protector. Image: Colm Mahady/Fennell Photography

New funds will help experienced business professionals to start up as well as encourage start-ups from overseas to locate in Ireland.

Samsung Note9 shows trend for big phones and big price tags continues

Samsung Note9

The new Samsung Galaxy Note9 smartphone and S Pen. Image: Samsung

Samsung amps it up with a new AI-powered device with a large 4,000mAh battery.

Liberty Global’s Mike Fries: ‘Virgin will be at 1Gbps before Eir’

Mike Fries, Liberty Global

Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries. Image: Julien Behal

The gigabit broadband wars are approaching and Ireland will be centre stage, says Mike Fries, the CEO of Virgin Media’s parent company Liberty Global.

Experience a World War II Lancaster bomber in stunning VR

Waterford firm recreates World War II Lancaster bomber raid on Berlin in 1943 in VR for the BBC to mark 100 years of the RAF.

Immersive VR Education tries to realistically recreate the sights from a Lancaster bomber during a raid on Berlin in 1943. Image: Immersive VR Education

Gigantic canyon off Irish continental shelf revealed in stunning detail

Canyon infared

The Porcupine Bank Canyon showing several-hundred-metre-high cliffs. Image: UCC

A recent expedition off Ireland’s continental shelf has revealed a truly enormous submarine canyon the depth of 10 Eiffel Towers.

These easy office desk hacks will transform your workspace

Modern office desk with plant and laptop. Office desk hacks.

Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock

Your workspace should work for you. Implementing these simple tips and tricks can help you be happier and more productive while at the office.