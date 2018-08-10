Weekend takeaway: The new frontiers of science and tech

From Trump’s plans for Space Force to the sound of science, enjoy essential sci-tech reading for the weekend.
As US plans Space Force, could World War III be fought in space?
The future of warfare could take place among the stars.
Sound of science: How to tell audio stories filled with facts and fun
Colette Kinsella has worked with the best names in radio, producing documentaries and podcasts with a scientific slant. Here, she tells Elaine Burke about her work.
Vodafone brings dedicated IoT SIMs to consumer telecoms market
Dedicated internet of things V by Vodafone V-Sim cards could be a game-changer.
Is the tech talent gap actually getting worse with time?
Despite efforts on multiple fronts to address the tech talent gap, is it possible that the issue is only deteriorating with time?
Enterprise Ireland creates new fund to entice overseas start-ups
New funds will help experienced business professionals to start up as well as encourage start-ups from overseas to locate in Ireland.
Samsung Note9 shows trend for big phones and big price tags continues
Samsung amps it up with a new AI-powered device with a large 4,000mAh battery.
Liberty Global’s Mike Fries: ‘Virgin will be at 1Gbps before Eir’
The gigabit broadband wars are approaching and Ireland will be centre stage, says Mike Fries, the CEO of Virgin Media’s parent company Liberty Global.
Experience a World War II Lancaster bomber in stunning VR
Waterford firm recreates 1943 Berlin bomber raid in VR for the BBC to mark 100 years of the RAF.
Gigantic canyon off Irish continental shelf revealed in stunning detail
A recent expedition off Ireland’s continental shelf has revealed a truly enormous submarine canyon the depth of 10 Eiffel Towers.
These easy office desk hacks will transform your workspace
Your workspace should work for you. Implementing these simple tips and tricks can help you be happier and more productive while at the office.