Weekend takeaway: The new frontiers of science and tech

From Trump’s plans for Space Force to the sound of science, enjoy essential sci-tech reading for the weekend.

The future of warfare could take place among the stars.

Colette Kinsella has worked with the best names in radio, producing documentaries and podcasts with a scientific slant. Here, she tells Elaine Burke about her work.

Dedicated internet of things V by Vodafone V-Sim cards could be a game-changer.

Despite efforts on multiple fronts to address the tech talent gap, is it possible that the issue is only deteriorating with time?

New funds will help experienced business professionals to start up as well as encourage start-ups from overseas to locate in Ireland.

Samsung amps it up with a new AI-powered device with a large 4,000mAh battery.

The gigabit broadband wars are approaching and Ireland will be centre stage, says Mike Fries, the CEO of Virgin Media’s parent company Liberty Global.

Waterford firm recreates 1943 Berlin bomber raid in VR for the BBC to mark 100 years of the RAF.

A recent expedition off Ireland’s continental shelf has revealed a truly enormous submarine canyon the depth of 10 Eiffel Towers.

Your workspace should work for you. Implementing these simple tips and tricks can help you be happier and more productive while at the office.