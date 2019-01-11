Weekend Takeaway: Reaching for the stars

Weekend sci-tech reading including humankind’s desire to be among the stars, Intel’s plans for Ireland and autotech invented in Sligo.

There are indications that a major construction project is about to begin in Leixlip.

The Hubble Space Telescope couldn’t miss the glare from a powerful quasar found in deep space, and astronomers don’t think they’ll see another one like it.

Astronomers are more than a little excited with the second ever detection of a repeating fast radio burst in deep space.

Dr Gaurav Khanna writes that science fiction concepts such as hyperspace travel through black holes may not be so impossible after all.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has shown the world the first suborbital test Starship craft as it works towards an even bigger orbital version.

Keeping a lid on nuclear fusion’s enormous power may be one step closer following the discovery of a new radio frequency process.

With the future of work upon us, is Ireland’s education sector prepared for the challenges that will come with providing lifelong learning? Jenny Darmody investigates.

Global digital divide to continue as women in poorer countries are being left out of the mobile and internet revolution.

The onboarding process is important when hiring and retaining talent. Here, New Relic engineer Rachel Klein gives her top tips based on her own onboarding experience.

For those who want a career in the autonomous vehicles industry, this new course might be perfect for you.