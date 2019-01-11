Weekend Takeaway: Reaching for the stars

Weekend sci-tech reading including humankind’s desire to be among the stars, Intel’s plans for Ireland and autotech invented in Sligo.
After 30 years chipping away, is Intel to create thousands of new Irish jobs?
There are indications that a major construction project is about to begin in Leixlip.
Astronomers left stunned by ancient quasar as bright as 600trn suns
The Hubble Space Telescope couldn’t miss the glare from a powerful quasar found in deep space, and astronomers don’t think they’ll see another one like it.
Repeating, mysterious fast radio burst in deep space is truly strange
Astronomers are more than a little excited with the second ever detection of a repeating fast radio burst in deep space.
Rotating black holes may serve as gentle portals for hyperspace travel
Dr Gaurav Khanna writes that science fiction concepts such as hyperspace travel through black holes may not be so impossible after all.
Latest SpaceX Starship looks straight from the 1950s
SpaceX founder Elon Musk has shown the world the first suborbital test Starship craft as it works towards an even bigger orbital version.
Major breakthrough could help fix one of nuclear fusion’s greatest dangers
Keeping a lid on nuclear fusion’s enormous power may be one step closer following the discovery of a new radio frequency process.
Future of work: Is lifelong learning really that simple?
With the future of work upon us, is Ireland’s education sector prepared for the challenges that will come with providing lifelong learning? Jenny Darmody investigates.
Global internet gap is also a gender issue
Global digital divide to continue as women in poorer countries are being left out of the mobile and internet revolution.
7 top onboarding tips when hiring a new engineer
The onboarding process is important when hiring and retaining talent. Here, New Relic engineer Rachel Klein gives her top tips based on her own onboarding experience.
IT Sligo’s new autonomous vehicles course a first for Europe
For those who want a career in the autonomous vehicles industry, this new course might be perfect for you.