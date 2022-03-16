Stripe founders to share St Patrick’s Day medal with cancer expert

The award from Science Foundation Ireland will be presented today at an event in Washington, DC.

Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) will award Stripe founders Patrick and John Collison and Duke University’s Prof Donald McDonnell with its 2022 St Patrick’s Day Science Medal.

The annual award recognises outstanding contributions to science and technology from the Irish diaspora in the US.

Ireland’s Taoiseach Micheál Martin, TD, will present the medal to the three awardees today (16 March) at an event in Washington, DC celebrating Irish-US relations ahead of St Patrick’s Day.

This year’s St Patrick’s Day Medal winners have all been hailed as significant supporters of STEM education in Ireland.

McDonnell is a visiting lecturer to NUI Galway and University of Limerick (UL), where he has held the position of adjunct professor of cell biology. He is also an external adviser for the graduate doctoral programme in cancer biology recently established at University College Cork.

The Collison brothers, meanwhile, have partnered with UL to develop the four-year Immersive Software Engineering programme, which places students in paid residencies at top tech companies such as Stripe, Zalando and Intercom.

The Collisons founded, built and sold their first tech company, Auctomatic, as teenagers. They then went on to found Stripe in the US in 2009, and this global payments giant has become one of the world’s most valuable private companies, worth $95bn.

Stripe is now dual-headquartered in both San Francisco and Dublin. It employs more than 500 people in Ireland, with many more to be added in the coming years.

The Collisons have also been recognised for their efforts to accelerate Covid-19 research through co-founding the Fast Grants programme in 2020. The brothers are also founding donors of the Arc Institute, a non-profit research organisation investigating the root causes of disease.

Like fellow awardee Patrick Collison, McDonnell is a previous winner of Ireland’s Young Scientist competition back in 1978. He went on to earn a degree in biochemistry from NUI Galway before moving on to study in Texas, where he earned his PhD.

Lately, he wears many hats at Duke University in North Carolina, where he is director of graduate studies, Glaxo-Wellcome professor of molecular cancer biology, and associate director of translational research at the Duke Cancer Institute.

McDonnell will be recognised with a St Patrick’s Day Medal for his work in the development of new treatments for breast and prostate cancers. Considered one of the world’s leading experts in the treatment of such cancers, McDonnell’s work has led to the discovery of several drugs currently being evaluated as well as the identification of tumour markers that enable personalised, targeted treatment.

Established in 2014, the St Patrick’s Day Science Medal has since been awarded annually to US-based scientists, engineers and technology leaders with strong Irish connections. Awardees are recognised for their contributions to academia and industry, and support of the sci-tech ecosystem in Ireland.

Previous winners include Intel executive VP Dr Ann Kelleher and Nobel Prize-winning parasitologist Prof William Campbell.

