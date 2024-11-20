Maynooth University to lead study on EB skin condition treatment

The study received co-funding of almost €113,000 from Debra, the national charity supporting those living with epidermolysis bullosa.

Scientists at Maynooth University in Co Kildare are leading new research into treating those living with the genetic skin condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB) with new bandages.

Over the course of two years, the team will examine whether ‘spray on, wash off’ bandages will be a viable alternative to bandages currently used by those living with EB, otherwise informally known as ‘butterfly skin’.

The aim of the project, which was unveiled on Monday (18 November), is to develop special non-abrasive bandages which can be sprayed on and subsequently removed painlessly by washing them with cold water.

Pricing for the bandages is expected to be affordable for those living with EB, as the materials used are widely available and harmless to the skin, according to the press release.

The two-year study received co-funding of almost €113,000 from Debra, the national charity supporting those living with EB, along with the Irish Research Council.

Dr Robert Elmes, associate professor at the Department of Chemistry in Maynooth University and supervisor of the research project, said that the ultimate end goal of the research is to not cause further damage to the skin.

Elmes, who is also a funded investigator at SSPC, the Research Ireland Centre for Pharmaceuticals, added: “We use supramolecular chemistry as the basis to the research, studying how molecules interact with each other and how we can predict how they will separate from each other as they cool.

“This is an excellent example of a fundamental area of chemical science having a potentially life-changing impact on the everyday lives of people with EB.”

The work will be carried out by Dr Hilal Kirpik, of Maynooth University’s Department of Chemistry.

Kirpik said that the researchers aim to have a functioning prototype of the ‘spray on, wash off’ bandages by the end of the two-year project.

Further information about EB

According to Debra, EB affects 300 people in Ireland and is caused by the absence of proteins between the skin layers, resulting in the skin becoming extremely fragile and blistering at the slightest touch.

In severe cases, such as the condition recessive dystrophic EB, bandage changes to protect wounds and prevent blister infection are required every day and can last three to four hours at a time.

Oftentimes, the application and removal can cause severe pain for the person affected.

EB was highlighted last month by Irish actor Colin Farrell when he participated in the Dublin City Marathon. Joining him in raising awareness was his friend Emma Fogarty, who suffers from EB and is also a patient ambassador for Debra.

Fogarty, who is a wheelchair user, was assisted by Farrell as part of the marathon.

Fogarty and Liz Collins, a family patient ambassador for Debra, previously shared their experiences of what it is like to live with EB at Inspirefest 2017.

