SuperNode invests €40m in ‘ground-breaking’ transmission cables

Based in Dublin, SuperNode is designing and manufacturing the future of Ireland’s energy transmission cable systems using novel methods.

Irish renewables technology company SuperNode is investing €40m into research and development of new superconducting cables that can greatly boost Ireland’s transition to net-zero carbon emissions.

In an announcement today (18 July), the Dublin-based company founded by Dr Eddie O’Connor and Mainstream Renewable Power said it will use the investment to design and manufacture high temperature superconducting cable systems that can transfer renewable electricity with reduced losses, costs and footprint compared to conventional cable technology.

SuperNode said it uses liquid nitrogen to cool its cables to cryogenic temperatures and into a state of superconductivity, enabling “incredibly efficient and high-density” power transfer – up to five times more power than conventional cables at much lower voltage levels.

The superconducting cables are expected to be commercially available by the end of the decade.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, TD, said the technology will be a key advancement to enable the renewable energy transition in Ireland.

“It is another step towards a green and cleaner environment for us all, and as a government, we support and encourage green initiatives that work towards our sustainable development goals,” Coveney said. “The technology will be key to enabling growth in Ireland’s renewable energy network.”

The latest investment was supported by the Government through IDA Ireland. Earlier this month, the company secured €16m in funding from its shareholders O’Connor and Norwegian green investment group Aker Horizons, both co-owners of the business.

SuperNode CEO John Fitzgerald said today that IDA Ireland’s support towards the “advancement of our ground-breaking” superconducting transmission technology “reinforces” the Irish Government’s mission to address climate change effectively.

“With the right support from Government, Ireland can become a European hub for critical grid and renewable energy enabling technologies. SuperNode is excited for the opportunities that lay ahead,” Fitzgerald said.

In April, the company struck a major deal with CERN, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research, to collaborate on improving SuperNode’s superconducting cable systems to significantly improve energy transmission across long distances.

As part of the agreement, CERN’s expertise in cryogenics and vacuum will be used to test and analyse sample materials and subsystems for their suitability in SuperNode’s technology.

