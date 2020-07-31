Supreme Court quashes emission reduction plan

Following an appeal from environmental activists Friends of the Irish Environment, the Supreme Court has unanimously decided to quash the 2017 National Mitigation Plan.

The decision comes following an appeal made against a High Court ruling in September 2019. The Government will now need to create an alternative plan.

Seven judges in the Supreme Court decided on the ruling today (31 July), stating that the Government’s plan lacks specificity and does not comply with Ireland’s obligations under the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Act 2015.

In September 2019, the High Court previously ruled in favour of the Government’s NMP, after a case was brought before the court by Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE).

Months later, the Supreme Court has now ruled in favour of FIE’s appeal.

Objections against the plan

The appeal was brought against the State, the Government and the Attorney General by FIE, who claimed that the NMP did not provide urgent enough measures to substantially reduce emissions.

FIE was formed by environmental activists in 1997, after they felt that European law was not being recognised in Ireland. Over time they began bringing legal challenges against the Irish Courts.

FIE said that the NMP plan breaches rights to life, bodily integrity and a healthy environment under the Constitution and the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR).

In addition to breaching these rights, FIE said that the plan was inconsistent with the State’s obligations under Section 4 of the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Act 2015, which aims to transition to a low carbon, climate resilient, sustainable economy by 2050.

The group said that the NMP failed to set out measures to reduce emissions by 20pc by 2020, along with further reductions in the short to medium term. It said that these measures were required under the 2015 Act, as well as EU and international agreements.

The group argued that Ireland had a responsibility to rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions or face grave consequences in the near future as a result of the climate crisis.

It is likely that the unanimous Irish Supreme Court decision will now have environmental policy impactions elsewhere in Europe.

FIE has yet to comment on the decision to quash the NMP.