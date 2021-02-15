10 changemakers creating a more sustainable world

As part of Siliconrepublic.com’s Sustainability Week, we wanted to direct your attention to a few people fighting for a more sustainable world.

Sustainability has become more important than ever and thankfully, the conversation has become much more mainstream in recent years.

While individual action around creating a more sustainable world can feel like an uphill battle a lot of the time, creating social norms around sustainability is where the power truly lies when it comes to effecting change.

When individuals in society raise their expectations for governments, businesses and corporate leaders and demand action, it will force them to start making the bigger changes needed to make a real difference.

Many people around the world, from academics and scientists to consultants and business leaders are already making waves in the sustainability space. Siliconrepublic.com has rounded up 10 of these change-makers that you should know about.

Anja Murray

Anja Murray is an independent ecologist with a background in environmental science. She is also an environmental policy analyst and advocate, highlighting the importance of protecting the natural world, wildlife and ecosystems.

Come to beatiful Co.Cork this eve @EcoEye @RTEOne where I’ll be

Discovering key threats to Ireland’s oceans; how to restore healthy marine habitats; & if there is hope for a recovery of fish stocks…. pic.twitter.com/4ORUG8gYGe — Anja Murray (@MiseAnja) February 9, 2021

Murray has worked with on both Irish and European environmental policy. She also presents the environmental television programme Eco Eye on RTÉ and presents a weekly radio series called Nature File on Lyric FM.

Ian Caveney

As the head of Tech for Good at BT, Ian Caveney leads BT’s strategy for developing breakthrough tech that can help fight against the climate crisis and provide support to vulnerable people.

An exciting win at last nights #UKITAwards where we were named Sustainable Organisation of the Year 🥳 https://t.co/eyEuvIpCNQ — BT Group (@BTGroup) November 12, 2020

This includes examining how 5G and smart cities can help lower carbon emissions and how AI and connected devices can support the health and wellbeing of the world’s ageing population. Before his current role, Caveney was head of sustainable business at BT.

Cara Augustenborg

Dr Cara Augustenborg is an environmental scientist and a senior fellow in environmental policy at University College Dublin. She was appointed as an adviser to Ireland’s Environmental Protection Agency in 2016 and to the first National Dialogue on Climate Action in 2017.

Augustenborg conducted her doctoral research at Ireland’s Agriculture and Food Research Authority, Teagasc and was given the 2020 Woman of Influence award at the Irish Women’s Awards. She also presents Down to Earth, a weekly environmental podcast, with Newstalk FM.

Kim McClenaghan

Kim McClenaghan is director of advisory energy and utility practice at PwC, playing a key role in the firm’s low-carbon emissions strategy and policies. McClenaghan is a leading expert in the role of energy in the transition to a low carbon economy.

McClenaghan was also the co-author of the BITCI and PwC Low Carbon Pledge report released last year and said that “harsh lessons” have been learned from the crisis that could likely accelerate efforts to reduce carbon emissions across industries.

Ilona Kickbusch

Prof Ilona Kickbusch is a German political scientist best known for her contribution to innovation in global health and health diplomacy.

She is the founding director and chair of the Global Health Centre at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva and has had a distinguished career with the World Health Organization and Yale University.

Couldn’t agree more: “But the world is changing. Foreign aid must change with it.” #ODA https://t.co/yUZMdpjBPg — Ilona Kickbusch (@IlonaKickbusch) February 15, 2021

Kickbusch has contributed in a number of ways to the discussion on the interface between sustainable development and health promotion, particularly in terms of the world’s sustainable development goals. She was also named a global health reformer by The Lancet in 2017.

Daniele Novara

Originally from Italy, Dr Daniele Novara uses his BSc and MSc in energy engineering, along with his PhD in civil engineering to focus on hydropower energy recovery. Currently, he is the managing director of Trinity College Dublin spin-out, Easy Hydro.

This Trinity spin-out is turning what would be lost potential into electrical power with low-cost water turbines. #DeepTech ( lit. 😁) https://t.co/p4TNgRBOek @KTIconnect — Trinity Research & Innovation (@TrinityResInnov) February 15, 2021

In a Start-up of the Week profile, Novara told Siliconrepublic.com that Easy Hydro “designs and supplies an innovative renewable energy technology consisting of low-cost and durable water turbines.”

Gabi Zedlmayer

Gabi Zedlmayer is a social innovator who has been working with numerous global organisations on solving social and environmental issues in collaboration with NGOs, governments and companies.

Companies are failing to do this one simple thing that could boost recycling https://t.co/XP7isqQCVc — Gabi Zedlmayer (@GabiZed) February 12, 2021

She previously worked as chief progress officer for HP and HP, leading a global team of experts focused on solving social issues and driving sustainability programmes. Zedlmayer now a member of several advisory boards and an international speaker on sustainable management, social innovation and the future of work.

Brian Ó Gallachóir

Prof Brian Ó Gallachóir is professor of energy engineering at University College Cork (UCC). He is also director of SFI research centre MaREI, where projects include transitioning to a low-carbon economy, leading action against the climate emergency and harnessing energy from marine and coastal resources.

Great to see what collaboration on transitioning to a low carbon sustainable society can achieve Kudos to the #DinglePeninsula 2030 partners – @DingleHub, @ESBNetworks, @NEWKDNews and @MaREIcentre https://t.co/ANwHDnjQkw — Brian O Gallachoir (@BOGallachoir) February 15, 2021

Ó Gallachóir is also a member of the national Gas Innovation Group. At the 2020 SFI Awards, he took home the Best International Engagement Award.

Tara Connolly

Having previously worked for Greenpeace as the EU climate and energy policy director, Tara Connolly now works for Global Witness, an international NGO that aims to stop the exploitation of the planet’s natural resources.

Wow, this is big news. Only a handful of countries have done this.#fossilfreehttps://t.co/X45LuMFZ7N — Tara Connolly (@taraconnollyGW) February 2, 2021

Connolly obtained a BA in European studies from Trinity College Dublin and an MSc in sustainable development from Technological University Dublin.

Conor Linehan

As the head of William Fry’s environment and planning group, Conor Linehan’s work covers pollution control licensing, habitat and protected area controls, environmental impact assessment, the legal aspects of waste management, contaminated land issues and land-use controls.

Conor Linehan, William Fry, responds to question by Cameron Forsaith, Eversheds Sutherland, about the possibility of climate change claims brought by eco tourist operators. #DIAD2019 pic.twitter.com/VV3ig6E1Xh — Arbitration Ireland (@arbitrationire) November 15, 2019

He is the Irish Government appointee to the International Panel of Environmental Law Expert Arbitrators, at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague, for the resolution of environment and natural resource disputes and a vice-chair of the International Bar Association president’s task force on climate change justice and human rights.