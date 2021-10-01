TU on the Shannon becomes Ireland’s third technological university

The result of a merger between Athlone IT and Limerick IT, TUS is expected to contribute €420m to the region’s economy.

Ireland’s latest technological university, TU of the Shannon (TUS), officially opens today (1 October) to boost higher education and development in midlands and mid-west region.

A result of the merger of Athlone IT and Limerick IT, TUS is the third of its kind in Ireland, following the establishment of TU Dublin in 2018 and Munster TU earlier this year.

The two ITs forming TUS were officially given technological university status in May, after they applied to the Government last year to form a new university by September 2021.

TUS will host more than 14,000 students and 2,000 full-time and part-time staff across six campuses in Athlone, Moylish, Limerick School of Art and Design, Clonmel, Ennis and Thurles.

A play on the Irish word tús – meaning beginning – the university is expected to boost the region’s post-pandemic economy by giving its 850,000-strong population access to high quality education and research.

€420m boost

Last month, former Limerick IT and Sligo IT president Prof Vincent Cunnane was appointed as the first president of TUS. He hailed the opening as “hugely significant” and “momentous” for the midlands and mid-west region, where TUS is expected to contribute around €420m in the economy annually.

“TUS will be a research and innovation hub for enterprises and will foster a wider and deeper skills base that will make the regions more attractive for inward investment,” he said.

“This will help grow future jobs and incomes as well as deeply impacting the social and cultural fabric of the communities we serve.”

The pandemic has accelerated the digitisation of most areas of work and resulted in a pivot towards remote working – with the Government trying to attract workers back to rural Ireland.

TUS is expected to meet the demand of upskilling and reskilling in the region and work with industries to contribute to the region’s economic growth.

“As we emerge from an incredibly challenging period as a result of Covid-19, the future for our education sector and regional development has never been more positive and promising,” Minister of State for Skills and Further Education Niall Collins, TD, said in a keynote speech.

“The launch of TUS here today is a celebration of what can be achieved through collaboration and connectedness across regions which is key to growth and prosperity at a micro and macro level.”

Earlier this month, the Higher Education Authority announced it will provide €25.67m in ‘transformation funding’ to technological universities (TUs) across Ireland, with the highest proportion (€5.9m) allocated to TUS.

